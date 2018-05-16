BUTLER — A five-run sixth inning helped the Karns City Gremlins extended 5-3 lead into a 10-3 victory over Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night at Kelly Automotive Park.
Karns City scored three in the first and one in the second. C-L countered with one run each in the second, third, and fourth innings. The Gremlins then scored one in the fifth before the big five run sixth put the game away.
Nolan Riley went the distance for the Gremlins, allowing three runs, two earned on five hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Cole Grenci picked up two of the Lions five hits with one going for a double. Ian Hawthorn, Curvin Goheen and Christian Smith each adding one hit with Smith hitting a double. Hawthorn, Goheen and Grenci picked up the three Lions RBIs. Hawthorn, Grenci and Travis Preston scored one run each.
Hayden Callen started and gave up four runs, one earned on three hits. He walked three and struck out two in taking the mound loss. Goheen then allowed six runs, four earned in four innings. He didn’t allow a walk, hit one batter while striking out two.
The loss dropped the Lions to 6-6 as the wrap up their regular season Thursday at home against Union.
They’ll head to the District 9 Class A playoffs starting next Tuesday with a likely quarterfinal matchup. Pairings will be announced at the end of the week.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 14
Lions washed out at Cranberry
C-L’s scheduled doubleheader trip to Cranberry was postponed with a possible makeup on Wednesday.
FRIDAY, May 11
Clarion 3, C-L 0
At the C-L Sports Complex, the visiting Bobcats scored a run in the top of the first which held up for pitchers Cam Craig and Spencer Miller before the Bobcats added two insurance runs in the seventh in their shutout win over the Lions.
Craig allowed six hits with three walks and nine strikeouts through 6 1/3 innings before Miller was able to get the final two outs for the save. Hayden Callen suffered the loss for the Lions, allowing one run on four hits. He didn’t walk anyone while striking out one in four innings.
Drew Beichner allowed two runs in three innings on three hits. He walked two and struck out one.
At the plate for the Lions, Christian Smith and Camden Hankey each had two hits for C-L while Ian Hawthorn and David Wiles added one each.
Calvin German led Clarion with two hits while Spencer Miller hit a double for the only extra-base hit of the game.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Redbank Valley 16, C-L 1
At Redbank Valley Municipal Park in Hawthorn, four Lions pitchers issued a total of 14 walks to the Bulldogs.
Redbank Valley did collect seven hits, including three doubles by Blaney Brooks, Kobe Bonnano, and Gundlach. Winning pitcher Bryan Layton belted a triple.
Ian Hawthorn, Ayden Wiles, Curvin Goheen and David Wiles collected one hit each for C-L. Goheen hit a solo home run to account for the Lions’ lone run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.