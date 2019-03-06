The Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference champion Clarion-Limestone Lions put three of their players on the first-team all-conference team this week.
Senior Ian Callen, junior Deion Deas and sophomore Hayden Callen were part of the five-man first team that included A-C Valley’s Levi Orton and Keystone’s Troy Johnson.
The KSAC named North Clarion’s Kyle Mills its Most Valuable Player.
All three Lions helped lead their team to its second straight conference title and fifth in six years, accounting for over 54 points per game — Deas at 20.5, last year’s KSAC MVP Ian Callen at 17.7 in 15 games after missing the first part of the season recovering from a knee injury, and Hayden Callen at 16.0.
The KSAC had three teams named. Clarion’s Calvin German, Moniteau’s Ethan McDeavitt, North Clarion’s Tyler McCort-Wolbert, Karns City’s Nathan Waltman and Keystone Dawson Steele made up the second team while Redbank Valley’s Nick Smith and Keaton Kahle, Moniteau’s Gage Neal, and Karns City’s Austin Fahlor and Chase Beighley were named to the third team.
KSAC champion A-C Valley’s Olivia Boocks was the girls’ MVP. Her teammmates Cami McNany and Kylee Eaton were also named to the first team along with Clarion’s Kait Constantino, North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman and Cranberry’s Malliah Schreck.
Named to the second team were Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter, Clarion’s Wendy Beveridge, North Clarion’s MacKenzie Bauer, Keystone’s McKenzie Hovis and Union’s Dominka Logue.
Moniteau’s trio of Kristin Auvil, Andie Arblaster and Aslyn Pry made up most of the third team that also included KK Girvan of Clarion and Emily Lauer of Keystone.
