STRATTANVILLE — Nine of the 11 players who entered the game scored points as the Clarion-Limestone Lions rolled to a 59-35 victory over Karns City on Monday evening at the Lions Den.
Deion Deas led the way with 22 points with Hayden Callen also reaching double figures with 12 points while also blocking six shots. Julian Laugand added nine, and Curvin Goheen scored five points while pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds.
C-L, which improved to 10-3 with its second win over the Gremlins, struggled with shooting early on as did Karns City with the first points of the game not coming until the 5:57 mark of the quarter on a jumper by Laugand. Hayden Callen added a basket and Laugand added a 3-pointer for a 7-0 lead with 4:21 to play.
Nathan Waltman hit a free throw to put the Gremlins on the board with 4:10 to play. Austin Fahlor made the first shot from the floor with under three minutes to play which put the score at 9-3 at the time.
An 8-0 run by C-L pushed the lead to 17-3. Erik Pfeifer stopped the run with a basket for Karns City which would be their final points of the quarter. Deas scored the final seven points of the quarter, giving the Lions a 24-5 lead after one.
Deas scored 11 first-quarter points.
“Actually both teams got off to a slow start tonight,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team took a six-game winning streak to Keystone Wednesday. “Once we got into a rhythm I was happy with how the kids played together as a team. We gelled pretty well tonight,”
A 13-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter pushed the Lions lead to 37-14 by halftime.
“Our kids were pumped and ready to go tonight,” said Ferguson. “I think having Ian (Callen) back in our lineup helps the guys as we feel we have our complete team now. Ian is still getting back into game shape so we’re needing to give him several breaks and such until he can get himself more into the flow of the game with his conditioning and stuff.”
With the Lions leading by 24 points at 43-19, Karns City head coach Chris Belles was whistled for a technical foul at the 1:11 mark of the third quarter. Hayden Callen made both foul shots and then he would hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 48-19 lead after three quarters.
“We had a focus to stay after things tonight,” said Ferguson. “Lately we’ve gotten out to big leads and let teams back into the game. We know Karns City is a good team and they have some shooters who can close a deficit in a hurry. I was happy with how our guys kept up their intensity tonight.”
Karns City then closed the game with a 16-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
“We have a tough stretch this week that started tonight,” said Ferguson. “We have a tough one ahead of us against Keystone and then against (at home) Moniteau on Friday.”
Chase Beighley paced Karns City with 11 points while Nathan Waltman added 10.
C-L also won the junior varsity contest 55-35 as Mitch Knepp scored 13 points, Drew Beichner 12 and Austin Coull added 11.
The Lions visit A-C Valley next Wednesday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 11
C-L 67, Union 44
At Rimersburg, the Lions never trailed in a game that saw the season debut of Ian Callen, who returned from a knee injury suffered last fall.
Callen scored 16 points while younger brother Hayden finished nine points and 16 rebounds. Deion Deas led the Lions with 19 points.
“Overall, I was happy,” Ferguson said. “For myself, the substitutions and who I put on the floor… it was a little bit difficult tonight to find the flow. But, he’s such a good ball player along with his brother. Honestly, the team just played really well I thought.”
C-L started the game with leads of 13-0 and 19-5. The Lions frontcourt came up with 17 offensive rebounds, helping to keep the Golden Knights offense at bay and giving C-L extra offensive possessions to work with. For the C-L, being able to utilize a rigorous new defense was another bonus to getting Callen back. An aggressive full-court press induced 20 Union turnovers.
“We haven’t had the depth so we haven’t been able to press often,” said Ferguson. “This is the first night we’ve implemented it more often. We’ve pressed in the past but with an extra person now to be able to play, I’ve got a good rotation of players that if somebody gets into foul trouble, I can do it. Coming in knowing we had Ian, we said we were going to press a little bit more tonight.”
Karter Vogle led the Knights with 11 points, while Rainey and Quintin Weaver scored 9 and 8 total points respectively.
The Lions led 34-18 at halftime. In the second half, C-L continued to keep a firm hold on the game. After a C-L fan was ejected from the game by officials in the third quarter, the Lions squad seemed to play that much harder, using the ejection as motivation.
“We’ve been having the tendency to slack off once we get a lead,” Ferguson said. “Our intensity level goes down. That little bit of what was going on there on the sidelines kind of fired them up and obviously the crowd, too. It kind of gave us a little boost right then.”
Correspondent Brett Kriebel contributed to this story.
