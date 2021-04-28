NEW BETHLEHEM — After dropping a 13-5 season opening decision to Redbank Valley on March 30, Clarion-Limestone scored three first inning runs to help the Lions come away with a 6-3 win on Monday afternoon at Alcoa Park.
C-L, which improved to 5-2 after its fourth straight win, also received a solid pitching performance from Bryson Huwar who tossed the first five innings while allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out 11.
Hayden Callen tossed the final two innings allowing one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three to pick up the save.
The Lions finished with 10 hits including three each by Tommy Smith and Jordan Hesdon. Huwar and Callen each added two hits apiece. Callen ripped a pair of doubles while Huwar and Hesdon each added a double. Hesdon also drove in two while Huwar, Callen, and Ryan Hummell each added one RBI.
C-L scored three in the first while adding two in the third and one in the fifth.
Redbank Valley scored one run each in the second, fourth, and sixth innings.
Six players each collected one hit for the Bulldogs — Hudson Martz, Bryson Bain, Cam Wagner, Ty Hetrick, Own Clouse and Isaac Park. Martz hit a double while Clouse added a triple. Hetrick and Park each collected one RBI.
Martz suffered the mound loss allowing five runs, four earned in 2 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits with no walks and no strikeouts.
Huwar singled in a run and scored on Hesdon’s double in the Lions’ three-run first. They scored two more in the top of the third to go up 5-1. Huwar and Callen hit-back-to-back doubles and Hesdon singled in Callen.
In the top of the fifth, the Lions scored their final run to go up 6-2. Callen doubled with one out and scored on Hummell’s groundout.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 22
C-L 8, Union 6
At Rimersburg, the Lions held off a late Knights rally to win their third straight game.
The Lions led 5-0 through five innings before Union put together a pair of three-run innings in the fifth and seventh innings.
Two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh gave the Lions an 8-3 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. The Knights loaded the bases with three walks off Lions reliever Corbin Coulson, the last walk forcing home a run with two outs.
A two-run single cut it to 8-6, but after another walk, the final out of the game was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a wild pitch.
Tommy Smith, Bryson Huwar and Coulson combined on a three-hitter with Smith going the first five innings and striking out 10 against four walks and one hit allowed. Huwar pitched a scoreless sixth, allowing a hit and striking out four actually with one reaching first following a wild pitch.
Smith, Ryan Hummell and Nick Aaron each had two hits with Huwar doubling, and Coulson and Smith hitting triples.