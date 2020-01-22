STRATTANVILLE — After holding a 17-16 lead after one quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lions tuned up the defensive pressure to help the Lions pull away from Cranberry for a 82-56 win last Friday night at the Lions Den.
The Lions (12-2) visit Karns City Wednesday before hosting A-C Valley Friday. Next Monday, the Lions visit Ridgway in a non-conference matchup.
Against the Berries, Deion Deas paced C-L with 24 points while Hayden Callen added 17 points, seven rebounds, six steals, and two blocks, Jordan Hesdon scored 15 points including three shots from beyond the 3-point line, and Mitch Knepp pitched in with 12 points.
“We picked up our defensive intensity there and that really started to get us going,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We got a lot of contributions from everyone tonight.”
The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first before Matt McQuaide added a pair of baskets for the Berries to close to 7-4. Another 6-0 run by the Lions pushed the lead to 13-4. Cranberry then closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to pull to within 17-16 after one.
With the score 19-18, the Lions began to pull away with a 16-7 run to increase their lead to 35-25 with 3:00 remaining in the first half. C-L would hold a 42-29 lead by halftime.
McQuaide scored 10 of his 20 total points in the first half for Cranberry.
C-L continued to pull away with a 27-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 69-41 lead.
In the fourth quarter with mostly junior varsity players in the game for both teams, Cranberry would hold a 15-13 edge to set the final score of 82-56.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
C-L 79, Redbank Valley 56
At New Bethlehem, Deas and Callen combined for 51 of the Lions’ 79 points. Jordan Hesdon and Braden Rankin each added eight points.
Callen also pulled down 12 rebounds while Deas added six assists and Hesdon four steals.
C-L led 17-10 after one quarter before a 23-14 second quarter advantage put the Lions ahead 40-24 at halftime.
The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to 12 at 55-43 with a 19-15 third quarter edge. The Lions then put the game away with a 24-13 fourth quarter advantage.
Owen Magagnotti paced Redbank Valley with 17 points including five 3-pointers. Bryson Bain added 11 points while Chris Marshall chipped in with 10.