KNOX — After Monday’s season-opening win, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team had yet another game postponed due to weather and poor field conditions.
Tuesday’s doubleheader at Keystone was postponed with no makeup announced.
The Lions are scheduled to visit Moniteau Thursday in Butler and Karns City Saturday, also in Butler before hosting A-C Valley next Monday.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, April 23
C-L 10, Forest Area 0
Four Clarion-Limestone pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Lions pulled away for a 10-0 five-inning victory in the long-awaited debut for new head coach Todd Smith at the C-L Sports Complex.
For the Lions (1-0) offensively, eight of the nine starters collected at least one hit. Cole Grenci led the way with a pair of singles each. Ben Smith collected the only extra-base hit, a double. Winning pitcher Christian Smith, Curvin Goheen, Ian Hawthorn, Hayden Callen, Drew Beichner, and David Wiles each added one hit. Goheen, Christian Smith, Hawthorn, Callen, Grenci and Wiles each drove in a run.
Smith worked the first two innings striking out two batters while hitting one batter. Goheen pitched an inning, allowing two hits with one strikeout. Hawthorn pitched a scoreless inning, and Callen allowed one hit and two strikeouts.
C-L scored two runs in the first, three in the second, and five in the fourth.
