STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions basketball team used a big first half, limiting visiting Moniteau to just 11 points while scoring 32 of its own en route to a 64-44 victory over the Warriors at home last Friday night.
Deion Deas, Ian Callen, and Hayden Callen provided most of the offense in combining for 56 of the Lions’ 64 points. Deas paced C-L (11-3 overall) with 26 points. Ian Callen added 20 points with seven rebounds and six steals. Hayden Callen scored 10 points with 10 rebounds. Curvin Goheen pulled down eight boards.
“The way our games have gone lately has kind of dictated the way our play has been a little different between the two halves,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We haven’t really been changing our style that much, but it has gotten us to change a few things when we’ve gotten big leads.”
The Lions take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game at A-C Valley before traveling to Clarion Friday. They host Forest Area next Tuesday.
Against Moniteau after 4-4 tie with 4:45 to play in the first, C-L closed the quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 13-7 lead after one quarter.
C-L then opened up its lead with a 12-0 run to start the second in pushing the lead to 25-7 with 3:43 to play in the first half. A Jared Lominski basket at the 3:35 mark ended the Lions run. The Lions closed the quarter on a 7-2 run for their 32-11 halftime lead.
Moniteau closed the gap to 16 at 37-21 with 3:37 to play in the third quarter, but a 6-4 edge over the remainder of the quarter kept the lead at 43-25.
A pair of 3-pointers by Gage Neal and Nate Tech sandwiched around a Deas three closed the Lions lead to 15 at 46-31. However, the Lions took control of the game with a 6-1 run in putting the lead back to 20 at 52-32. C-L maintained that lead the remainder of the contest in setting the 64-44 final.
“Give Moniteau credit as they do a nice job defensively,” said Ferguson. “They don’t give you easy shots. They double people and they crash the boards hard. They are a nice team.”
Gage Neal led the Warriors with 11 points including three 3-pointers. Ethan McDeavitt added 10 points while Jared Lominski scored nine points. Tyler McFadden pulled down 10 rebounds.
“When McDeavitt went out early on with foul trouble we felt we could pressure their ball handlers,” said Ferguson. “I think that helped us build our separation in the first half.”
C-L also won the junior varsity contest 45-39 as Curvin Goheen scored 14 points for the Lions while Kaden Park and Mitch Knepp each added nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.