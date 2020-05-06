SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Little League International made the announcement that was expected last Thursday, canceling the annual World Series in August.
The announcement also covered not only the Major division but also the six other divisions that hold international tournaments.
Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its World Series and Region Tournaments for first time in organization history; commits approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues
The MLB Little League Classic Presented by GEICO Also Canceled; Event Will Return in 2021.
After a thorough assessment of the impact the devastating COVID-19 pandemic has had on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries and based upon the direction of governmental and public health authorities, and in consultation with medical professionals and our Board of Directors, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamed of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
At the state level, the PA Association of District Administrators canceled all section- and state-level tournaments for all divisions as well.
State Coordinator Bill Dithrich released the following statement last Saturday:
The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.
Leagues will need to follow state and local authority guidelines as to when they will be able to resume activities. Little League has compiled the 2020 Season Resumption Guide to assist leagues in this process.
Each individual district in the state has the option to have a district tournament at the completion of their regular season, if feasible.
District 10 Administrator Barry Bacha of Bradford confirmed Monday night that there will be a district-level tournament in all divisions for any leagues if and when a regular season gets going sometime this summer. With all of the District 10 region — mostly the PIAA District 9 map minus the Clearfield County area — in “Yellow,” that still does not allow for any team practices. Things will have to be in “Green” mode for anything resembling practices or games to begin. State and sectional tournaments just aren’t going to be possible.
“The biggest thing we talked about the other day at the meeting was the fact that only the Northcentral and Northwest part of the state as per the Dept. of Health is going to Yellow now and God only knows when the rest of the state is going to go Yellow,” Bacha said. “Running three state tournaments here in Bradford and I know helping run them in Emporium when Glenn Fbieg was doing it, you depend on a full field for states to be successful and that’s why they canceled states.”
Bacha spoke to 13 of the 14 D10 leagues on a “Zoom” meeting Monday night and said that they discussed how things could go if leagues were to get into the “Green” mode and get some type of season put together. From there, a district tournament, not necessarily an all-star setup, could be conducted.
“What we want to do in DuBois is to pick a Saturday after we’ve had an extended regular season and I don’t care if it’s a weekend in July or the second week of August, we’d like to have a championship Saturday where we’d have major, minor and senior boys and girls and have a tournament,” Bacha said. “We’ll have a district tournament with a double-elimination tournament and if leagues want to enter more than one team, we’ll allow them to do that.
“It’s all about getting these kids to play baseball and softball.”
Bacha indicated that there’s no set timetable on how things must go or be decided, nor a deadline on canceling the season(s). Insurance covers leagues through the calendar year and as the release said above, leagues do not have to pay a fee to Williamsport this year.
“Basically what we have to start doing now is to see what kids are willing to play and which ones would rather have a refund,” Brookville Area Little League President Mike Marrara said. He said that the league will have a meeting to sort out how to proceed when it goes “Green.”
“The goal is to play baseball and softball,” he said, repeating basically what Bacha and the rest of the Little League organization has echoed.