Two photographs I have with this story are remarkable.
There’s one with 88-year-old Lyle Painter posing with Brookville Raiders track in field standout Ian Thrush in June of 2018. The two individuals won District 9 track and field gold medals 72 years apart.
The black and white picture is the same Lyle Painter swinging at a pitch playing baseball ... in 1953. He’s playing for the Air Force in what’s presumed to be a high-level game in front, as you can see, many non-baseball English fans. Why would they be that close to home plate?
Painter died on Sunday. He was 90. His obituary can be found in this week’s edition.
But there’s so much more.
In the spring of 1946, Painter, a junior at the time at BHS, played a baseball game against what the Brookville American newspaper called the Brookville Independents. He was playing with his recently deceased brother Jim, and George Chittester, Gene Harding, Gene Iadonato, Lawrence McAnanich, Lawson Bullers, Bob Baughman and Duane “Dewey” Myers.
They beat an older group of players with Jim Ray, John Chillcott, Craig Webster, Glen and Dick Lindermuth, Rus Birtcil, Dale Gilbert, Alan Hoffman, Tip Wells, Harry Sowers, Bob McManigle and Ken Garvey.
Those are huge names from the golden years of local baseball. He was one of them.
Painter led off and played third place, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs. His younger team won, 11-7.
They beat what turned out to be first lineup ever featured by the Brookville Grays, who formed that year and eventually took on that name for the next 70-plus years to today.
Painter would come back after serving in the Air Force in the early 1950s and become a mainstay on the powerful Sigel Cubs team of the Mountain League, playing through the 1960s.
Later that fall of 1946, Brookville High School re-started its football program for the first time since 1941. And who scored two of the program’s first three touchdowns? Lyle Painter, the first on a 15-yard run in the “Red” Raiders’ 26-6 win at Falls Creek. It was the lone win in a short three-game schedule.
We’ll miss you “Pa.”
Rest in peace.