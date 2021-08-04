Fifty years ago, the Brookville Area Softball League’s juggernaut franchise Crooks Clothing ran into a postseason buzz-saw.
The first-year Mumford Esso Tigers, who tied for second in the regular season with Lindy’s Cafe four games behind first-place Crooks Clothing, got hot and swept their way through two rounds of playoffs.
It was the third season for the BASL at Comet Field, which was a bandbox by current standards — 240 feet dimensions at all points from home plate with a 12-foot fence that was doubled in height prior to the 1970 season.
Remember, the bats and balls weren’t nearly as lively and pitchers were allowed to drop them down from the stratosphere — league rules at the time allowed a 15-foot maximum arc from hurlers.
A different game indeed.
Crooks had won the playoff title in the inaugural 1969 season, then in 1970 it was sweep to both crowns. So in 1971, the year of the Pittsburgh Pirates World Series run and a brilliant summer all-star season by the Brookville Little Leaguers, Crooks were favored once again.
The league expanded to 10 teams from eight, adding Esso and MBD to the roster to join Crooks, Lindy’s, DeMans, Park’s Coin and Gun Shop, Pinecreek Firemen, Brookville Firemen, Hanley Co. and Truman’s Store.
The 27-game season got started in mid-May — two games Monday through Friday at 8:30 and 10 p.m. — with plans to finish in mid-August with the top four teams making the playoffs. Bases were presumably moved back to 65 feet, perhaps a five-foot lengthening considering that was the distance used the rest of the league’s existence.
Around the 1/4 pole, Crooks (7-1), Esso (7-1), DeMans (6-2) and Lindy’s (6-2) were at the top of the standings. Esso needed nine innings to notch a 6-4 win over Park’s with Jack Corbin ripping a two-run homer to win the game.
However, Crooks opened up a two-game lead in the standings at 9-1, ahead of the 7-3 of Esso, Lindy’s and Park’s.
At the end of June, the league’s annual fund-raiser tournament drew 26 teams from the area and it was Murray Ford of DuBois winning the title with a 9-7 win over Clingensmith TV of New Castle. Murray’s took home $300 in prize money with Clingensmith’s grabbing $200. Pike Bar of Butler and Bruno’s of Homer City both took home third-place money.
Lindy’s dealt Crooks its second loss of the year in a 7-3 win on June 21, cutting Crooks’ first-place lead to one game in the loss column over Esso and Lindy’s.
But by the beginning of August, Crooks’ lead was three games with five to go with a 20-2 record, three ahead of Esso (17-5). Lindy’s (16-6) and DeMans (15-7) had a solid hold on the final two playoff spots.
And that’s how it ended with those four teams advancing to the best-of-three first round as Crooks finished 25-2, ahead of Esso (21-6), Lindy’s (21-6) and DeMans (17-10). The rest of the league finished with Park’s (14-13), Brookville Firemen (13-14), Trumans (10-17), MBD Company (8-19), Hanley (3-24), Pinecreek Firemen (3-24).
As the playoffs got started, a fund-raiser all-star game was scheduled to raise money for Ivan “Cud” Mumford who was seriously injured in an auto accident earlier in the summer.
The Second Team outslugged the First Team, 14-11, as Les Henry had three hits with Ron King, John Mumford, Paul Byerly and Jerry Fitzsimmons each with two hits for the Second-Teamers. Byerly, Fitzsimmons and Henry hit homers.
The First-Teamers got a 3-for-4 night from John Fricker with Fricker, Corbin, Tom Lewis and Frank Foulkrod hitting homers. Lewis and Corbin each had two hits.
In the best-of-three first round of playoffs, the favorites swept, Crooks beating DeMans 7-6 and 11-5 and Esso 9-3 and 9-1.
Crooks and Esso squared off in a best-of-five final and Esso set the tone early with a big come-from-behind win in the opener. Down 8-0, it rallied for a 12-9 victory as Mumford hit two homers and was 3-for-4.
In game two, it was much closer as Esso edged Crooks 5-4 as the teams amazingly combined to hit three home runs. Tim Truman homered for Esso while pitcher Jerry Fitzsimmons was 3-for-3. Don Rhoades and Tom Lewis homered for Crooks.
Esso made it a sweep with a 10-8 win in game three. Mumford, Corbin and Fitzsimmons homered for Esso with another 3-for-3 day from Fitzsimmons while John Gunning, Corbin and King all had two hits. J.C. Simpson homered for Crooks.
Lindy’s swept DeMans, 7-3 and 12-4, to win the consolation series.
The league’s all-star teams are listed below:
LEAGUE MVP: Larry Smith, DeMans (2nd straight)
MANAGER OF YEAR: Rich Stanczak, Crooks
FIRST TEAM
P-Ray Beatty, Crooks
C-Jack Corbin, Esso
1B-Frank Foulkrod, Park’s
2B-Tom Fiscus, DeMans
3B-Pat Wright, Lindy’s
SS-Tim Truman, Esso
OF-Denny Henry, Lindy’s
OF-Don Rhoades, Crooks
OF-Larry Smith, DeMans
OF-Dave McAninch, BKV Firemen
SECOND TEAM
P-Jerry Fitzsimmons, Esso
C-Denny Asel, Crooks
1B-JC Simpsoin, Crooks
2B-Ed Matthews, Lindy’s
3B-Ron King, Esso
SS-Les Henry, Lindy’s
OF-Gary Thomas, Lindy’s
OF-Paul Byerly, Truman’s
OF-Bud Smith, Crook’s
OF-John Mumford, Esso