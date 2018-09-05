KNOX — Another road trip ahead but a much closer drive, the Clarion-Limestone Lions travel to Keystone Friday night for a Small School South Division matchup.
The 1-1 Lions will try to shake off last week’s 28-18 loss at Smethport where they gave up the final two touchdowns of the game and lost to the Hubbers.
Meanwhile, the Panthers (1-1) went on the road as well and notched their first win in a 42-24 decision at Port Allegany.
Quarterback Isaak Jones threw three TD passes and Nick Weaver ran for 101 yards and two scores as the Panthers notched first-year head coach and C-L graduate Ryan Smith his first win.
Keystone, which lost 41-18 to Redbank Valley in the opener, are fairly balanced offensively. Jones has completed 24 of 39 passes for 359 yards and five TDs against three interceptions. Jayden Blazosky (8-100, 2 TDs) is his top receiver. Weaver (33-145, 2 TDs) is the leading rusher.
The Lions are getting strong production out of junior Austin Newcomb, who has scored five of the team’s eight TDs. He leads the team in rushing (31-251) and receiving (9-169).
Ayden Wiles is second two Newcomb in both categories, rushing (22-74) and receiving (5-88). Quarterback Colby Himes has completed 17 of 33 passes for 300 yards with three TDs and two interceptions.
The Lions routed the Panthers, 64-12, last year. Wiles was one of the highlights of the blowout win, rushing for 153 yards on six carries and a touchdown, all of it coming in the first half.
