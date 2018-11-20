For a sports historian who admittedly is very much a sports romantic as well, putting sports and music and incredible story-telling together had me hooked in an instant.
That’s why ESPN’s “Basketball: A Love Story” got my attention and in the end, had me watching segments over and over again.
Directed by Dan Klores and put together in a not exactly chronological order of the sport since its inception in the late 1800s when it was invented by Dr. James Naismith, the 20-hour documentary was split into 10 two-hour shows showed over five weeks on ESPN. And within those 20 hours were 62 episodes of varying length.
That makes it very watchable, and rewatchable. If you have the ESPN-plus app, you can watch any episode on your smart phone. Or, you can go to espn.com to watch any episode as well within each of the programs.
There are several favorites:
— Mayhem in Munich: It’s the retelling of the shafting of the U.S. Olympic team at the 1972 Munich Games. I was three years old when it happened and it angers me to watch how that was actually played out and ruled. And to listen to Doug Collins re-tell the story, he still has pain from that “loss.”
— ABA: The red, white and blue: The American Basketball Association is where the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets … and Julius “Dr. J” Erving came from and the league’s upstart history is entertaining.
— The Dipper and the Winner: The glory years of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. Anything about those guys is interesting. Two of the greatest, period.
— Brotherly Love: It tells the tale of Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes. Twyman took Stokes into his house after Stokes became paralyzed and forged an incredible friendship.
— The Witch Hunt: Connie Hawkins was banned from basketball for allegedly shaving points in college. He was innocent. Hawkins played for the Pittsburgh Pipers in the first year of the ABA and won a title while the NBA refused to give him a chance. Hawkins eventually was cleared and finished a Hall of Fame career. He lived in Pittsburgh and the men’s rec league that sent players to Brookville to play in the annual NWPIBT Tournament years ago was named after Hawkins.
— The Eighth Wonder: Lew Alicindor, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as most know him now, and his dominance at UCLA. His hook shot has never been equaled.
— Joy or Relief? A 10-minute segment spent time asking coaches who have won championships whether they feel joy or relief at the end. Former Lakers and Knicks coach and current Heat executive Pat Reilly, who is one of the stars of this documentary throughout, tells a story in tears about after winning the 1985 NBA title with the Lakers — he knew he’d be fired if they didn’t — and looking for his wife in a chaotic winning locker room.
— David vs. Goliath: Bill Walton and the late days of the UCLA dynasty, N.C. State’s David Thompson and when the NCAA Tournament realized it needed to expand.
— Deal of the Century: Remember the Spirits of St. Louis? Nobody does, but the ABA franchise that worked out what appeared to be a small deal to go away during the NBA-ABA merger talks wound up getting, well … the deal of the century.
— Do or Die: How George Gervin beat David Thompson for the NBA scoring title in 1978. The piece used not one piece of video from either player’s final game, because none exists. Very creative story-telling.
— Portland’s 1-year Dynasty: The Trailblazers beat the 76ers for the 1977 NBA title, led by Bill Walton. The Blazers started the following season 50-10, Walton got hurt and the rest is well, what-if?
— Contempt: LA vs. Boston. 1980s NBA. Need I say more about this one.
— Air Jordan: Make your basketball shoe loving teenage son watch this one. It’s self-explanatory.
— Dream Team: 1992 U.S. Olympic team coached by Kane native and former Punxsutawney Chucks coach Chuck Daly.
— Phil Jackson and MJ: Jordan and the Bulls go on their run.
— Triangle: Kobe, Shaq and Phil: The Lakers’ title years with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and coach Phil Jackson. This segment at the end got me with a montage of retired numbers scenes of many of the greats — with great music of course — which included my favorite John Stockton and his family.
— Battles Royale: The 2013 NBA finals Game 6 between the Heat and Spurs. Ray Allen’s 3-pointer to force overtime … that’s probably the best NBA game I’ve ever watched.
— Basketball Hysteria: The last segment really — there’s an ending segment where dozens of greats are thrown a pass on camera. It’s pretty good — that ends with plenty of buzzer-beaters and fans going nuts. But it ends in a celebrating locker room.
In 1969, one month after I was born, it was the 13th and final season for the 34-year-old Celtics great Bill Russell, who was a player-coach that year. Russell’s team had finished fourth in the Eastern Division and wasn’t favored, although Russell had won rings in all but two of his previous 12 seasons.
After beating the Lakers in Game 7 in Los Angeles, 108-106, Russell was being interviewed by Jack Twyman, the same one featured in the above episode. And this comes after scenes of Larry Bird, Dr. J, Magic Johnson, Havlicek “steals the ball,” Willis Reed, more buzzer-beaters, Jim Valvano and then …
Twyman: “Bill, this must have been a great win for you … “
Russell: “Well, Jack …” He can’t finish. The ultimate team player and most decorated winner of all-time has his moment of reflection.
And the iconic moment is over.
Along with one incredible series of story-telling. I loved every minute of it.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com.
