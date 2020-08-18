With the fate of the high school football season and perhaps the rest of the fall sports schedules being decided later this week, the ABC Youth Football League is starting another season Saturday.
What is known is that eight teams are set to play a now seven-game schedule. The league once again has Redbank Valley, Union, Clarion-Limestone, Brookville, Karns City, Slippery Rock, East Brady and Armstrong in the fold, but Grove City and Moniteau along with A-C Valley backed out for this season.
And with the unknown status of some fields that are located on school campuses, the schedule could be changed to best accommodate games that would allow parents/fans into the stands.
At least two facilities at East Brady and Armstrong are off campus along with possibly Slippery Rock.
East Brady’s Sugarcreek Park is where the Brookville Lumberjacks open the season with an 8 a.m. bantam division kickoff. After each level of game — bantams, juniors and seniors — the area where fans are permitted will be cleared and cleaned.
Lumberjacks president Kenny Lindermuth said that despite all of the uncertainty with the PIAA high school season and whether a football season at the youth level was even possible, it’s been a positive start the past three weeks of preseason workouts.
“The kids have been great, they’re working hard and enjoying doing something finally something to do,” Lindermuth said. “It seems like all three levels are ready to go.”
Some 38 kids make up all three divisions, 15 for the junior and senior rosters with just eight on the bantams, meaning some type of modified scrimmage setup with occur in the youngest division for the Lumberjacks.
How the season looks for the Lumberjacks is still somewhat up in the air as far as scheduling goes. Venue policies vary across the league. Brookville and Redbank, at least two high school campuses, will abide by what’s currently the state and PIAA stance of having no fans in the facility during games.
At facilities in East Brady, Armstrong and perhaps Slippery Rock, that won’t be the case with the 250-person spectator rule in place.
So whether the Lumberjacks every play a “home” game is likely doubtful if it means parents can travel and sit in the stands to watch their child play.
“It seems like our parents in favor in traveling for all seven games this year as opposed to sitting outside a stadium,” Lindermuth said.
So for now, it’ll be a seven-game schedule over nine weeks since the schedule was already built before Moniteau backed out for the year. The Moniteau games turn into a bye for teams at this point.
The only Lumberjacks team to compile a record last year was the junior division, which went 7-1 in the regular season before finishing 8-3, going 1-2 in the postseason and finishing fourth after a loss in the consolation game. The seniors did not have enough players while the bantams traditionally play an exhibition/scrimmage schedule anyway.
Team rosters and the tentative league schedule is listed below:
BROOKVILLE
SENIORS
Coaches: Joe Kalgren, Shawn Furl, Corey Ishman, Ryan Porter, Chris Rhodes.
Players: Jameson Blair, Jacob Clonts, Brycen Coleman, Trenton Colgan, Christian Cox, Logan Furl, Jason Ishman, Parker Kalgren, Parker McKillop, Chase Nimmo, Blake Porter, J.R. Rahalla, Easton Rotsch, Jordan Sarvey, Wyatt Zickefoose.
JUNIORS
Coaches: Kenny Lindermuth, Chad Hannah, Chad Householder, Chris Mansell, Chad Kiehl, Chris Rhodes.
Players: Isaac Blair, Donovin Cyphert, Terrance Cox, James Graham, Gabe Hannah, Chase Hinderliter, Cody Householder, Cooper Kiehl, Kahle Larson, Palynn Lindermuth, Maddox Mansell, Brant McKillop, Lucas Short, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver.
BANTAM
Coaches: Chris Rhodes, Ryan Porter
Players: Landen Coleman, Emmett Kriner, Conner Lewis, Kenny Lucas, Mason Porter, Easton Rhodes, Gabriel Shick, Gabriel Warrick.
LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Bantam start times listed
SATURDAY, Aug. 22
Brookville at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Redbank Valley at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Union, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Slippery Rock at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Redbank Valley, Union
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Karns City
SATURDAY, Sept. 12
East Brady at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Brookville, 8 a.m.
Union at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
Byes: Karns City, Slippery Rock
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
Union at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at Moniteau, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: East Brady, Brookville
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Brookville at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Union, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Redbank Valley
SATURDAY, Oct. 3
Redbank Valley at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
Slippery Rock at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
C-L at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Brookville, East Brady
SATURDAY, Oct. 10
Union at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Karns City at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: C-L, Slippery Rock
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Brookville at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Karns City at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Armstrong at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Union, C-L
PLAYOFFS
OCT. 24: First round at Karns City
OCT. 31: Semifinals at TBA
NOV. 7: Championship, Consolation, at Union
NOV. 14: All-Star Game, TBA