BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a smaller rostered Brookville Lumberjacks, who won’t be able to field a senior division team this year in the ABC Youth Football League, which starts Saturday with a 9:30 a.m. kickoff at Armstrong in Kittanning.
Eight players are on the senior division roster, leading to some possible small-sided games throughout the season. Otherwise, it’ll be a full schedule — eight games over nine weeks — for the junior division and exhibition game setup as usual in the bantam division.
Last year, the seniors were 4-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs while the juniors were 0-8.
The ABC League consists of 11 teams, the others being Redbank Valley, Karns City, Moniteau, East Brady, Grove City, Union, Moniteau, Clarion-Limestone, Slippery Rock and A-C Valley. Brookville will host the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 19.
ROSTERS
Seniors
Josiah Balzer, Aiden Spuck-Campbell, Trenton Colgan, Brycen Coleman, Blake Porter, J.R. Rahalla, Easton Rotsch, Lance Spencer.
Juniors
Isaac Burns, Isaac Castellan, Logan Furl, Gabe Hannah, Cody Householder, Jason Ishman, Parker Kalgren, Palynn Lindermuth, Maddox Mansell, Parker McKillip, Dominic Mignogna, Mason Mineweaser, Chase Nimmo, Jordan Sarvey, Wyatt Zickefoose.
Bantams
Landen Coleman, Donovin Cyphert, James Graham, Chase Hetrick, Kahle Larson, Connor Lewis, Kenny Lucas, Brant McKillip, Mason Porter, Easton Rhodes, Dylon Simpson, Landon Smith, Owen Weaver, Mason Best-Whitmer.
SCHEDULE
August
17-at Armstrong, 9:30 a.m.
24-Redbank Valley, 9:30 a.m.
31-Bye
September
7-Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.
14-A-C Valley, 9:30 a.m.
21-at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
28-at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
October
5-Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
12-at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Time listed are bantam division kickoffs, followed by other divisions.