BROOKVILLE — After starting the season with a bye week, the Brookville Lumberjacks will start their ABC Youth Football League schedule Saturday with an extra home game.
Brookville hosts Redbank Valley for a game that was originally scheduled for New Bethlehem, but a venue switch was needed because construction on the school’s track wasn’t completed in time to host an event. The bantams kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the juniors and seniors to follow.
This year’s combined Lumberjacks roster has 48 players — 15 seniors (11-12-year-old), 19 juniors (9-10-year-old) and 14 bantams (7-8-year-old) — who will play an eight-game schedule in the
The league this year consists of 11 teams, which also includes Union, Moniteau, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Armstrong, East Brady, A-C Valley and Slippery Rock. Every team has a bye week built into the schedule.
Last year, the junior Lumberjacks captured the fourth league title in program history, beating Union 14-6 in the championship game at Karns City High School to finish the year at 9-1. Part of that championship squad has now moved up to the senior division. Last year’s seniors went 0-8.
The bantams play a running clock exhibition with no score officially recorded.
This year’s coaching staff includes head coaches Craig Griffin (seniors), Joe Kalgren (juniors) and Kenny Lindermuth (bantams). Other assistants include Chad Hannah, Chad Householder, Casey Belfiore and Chris Mansell for the bantams, Corey Ishman, Hannah, Belfiore and Ryan Porter for the juniors, and Hannah, Belfiore, Billy Kelly, Rob Smith and Householder for the seniors.
ROSTERS
Seniors: Kylee Anthony, Easton Belfiore, Kolton Griffin, Owen Fleming, Gavin Hannah, Demetri Hatzinikolas, Wyatt Himes, Katelynn Holiday, Cole Householder, Gavin Kelly, Jesse Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, Brayden Ross, Talen Smith, Damien Rittenhouse.
Juniors: Isaac Castellan, Brycen Coleman, Trenton Colgan, Christian Cox, Logan Furl, Robert Hack, Jason Ishman, Parker Kalgren, Hank Lundgren, Parker McKillip, Connor Melton, Mason Mineweaser, Chase Nimmo, Blake Porter, Joseph Rahalla, Eason Rotsch, Jordan Sarvey, Blake Smith, Wyatt Zickefoose.
Bantams: Terrance Cox, Gabe Hannah, Chase Hinderliter, Cody Householder, Palynn Lindermuth, Maddox Mansell, Brant McKillip, Gavin Mills, Dylan Price, Landon Smith, Jaxson Strauser, Dalton Terwilliger, Damian Warrick, Owen Weaver.
SCHEDULE
August
18-Bye
25-Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
September
1-Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.
8-Grove City, 9:30 a.m.
15-Moniteau, 9:30 a.m.
22-at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
29-at A-C Valley/Keystone, 9:30 a.m.
October
6-at Union, 4:30 p.m.
13-East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
Bantam, Junior and Senior division games are played in that order starting at the time indicated above.
