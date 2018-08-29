BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks youth football team, coming off a bye week to start the season, wound up getting a split decision with visiting Redbank Valley last Saturday at the high school field.
The Lumberjacks were supposed to play on the road, but Redbank Valley’s facility’s new track construction forced the change of venue. They won the senior game, 14-12, while Redbank Valley took the junior game, 32-22.
In a hard-fought senior game, it was Wyatt Lucas scoring on a long run in the first half and Kolton Griffin breaking a 6-6 tie with a TD run in the third quarter with Lucas adding the important two-point conversion.
Late in the game, the Bulldogs scored but missed on a two-point conversion. Then on the last play of the game with a chance to win, a Bulldogs pass was intercepted in the end zone by Owen Fleming, his second pick of the game.
In the junior division game, the Bulldogs won 32-22. Parker Kalgren scored two touchdowns and one two-point conversion run while Joseph Rahalla added a touchdown and a two-pointer.
The Lumberjacks bantams fared well in their exhibition as they posted 11 touchdowns, seven by Cody Householder and two apiece from Gabe Hannah and Owen Weaver.
The Lumberjacks host Armstrong this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff with juniors and seniors to follow.
