Maddy Hoffman

Parents: Vicki and Scott Hoffman
I was a thrower in Track and Field for about 3 years
I’ve been in German Club for 4 years. We had the best trips, my favorite being the Frankinmuth Michigan trip last year.
I hope to go to Clarion University for psychology/counseling and specialize in Military Counseling. After that I want to travel the United States and eat at unique restaurants, just for fun.
The most influential person in my life would be my best friend Katlynn Orelli, she has been by my side for about 6 years now. She taught me so much and I can’t thank her enough. I couldn’t do it without her.