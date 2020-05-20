Madison Johnson

Parents: Jayna Johnson and Jeff Johnson
Sports you have participated in (how many years for each, any awards or recognitions): Varsity volleyball 4 years- D9 All Star Team 2018, 2019, D9 Team Champions 2019. Varsity basketball 4 years- D9 Team Champions 3x 2018- 2020, D9/D5 Subregional Champions 2019, Senior All Star Team 2020. Track & Field 3 years- State Qualifier 3 years, D9 Team Champions 2017, 2019. 4x4 D9 Champions 2 years 2018, 2019. 4x1 D9 Champions 1 year 2019. BHS Underclass Athlete of the Year 2018.
Activities: National Honor Society- 1 year, Spanish Club- 4 years, Rachel’s Challenge- 2 years, Class of 2020 Representative- 6 years, Ski Club- 2 years, Yearbook Club- 2 years Treasurer- 1 year.
Future Plans: Attend La Roche University to major in Early Childhood Education/Special Education and continue my volleyball career.
Most influential person: My basketball coach Jim Hill is the most influential person in my life because he gave me confidence to be myself while playing sports and always try my best in life. He has been there to watch my other sporting events and supported me throughout my high school career.