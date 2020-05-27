Madison McAninch

Parents: Kelly and Tim McAninch
Sports: I have been apart of soccer (10th-12th), cross country (9th), basketball (9th-10th), volleyball (7th), and track (11th-12th) at my time at BAHS. I am a captain and a two time All-Star recipient for soccer.
Other activities: I am a part of the Class of 2020 representatives (7th-12th), Spanish club (9th-12th), med club (10th-12th), ornithological society (12th), secretary of math club (10th-12th), and NHS (10th-12th).
Future plans: I plan to live a happy life and travel the world after I attend Lock Haven University to major in Early Education and Special Education. I will play soccer.
Most influential persons: I can not choose just one person that was most influential to me. Jim Hill and my dad were both a huge part of who I became athletically. They both pushed me on a daily basis to always give 100 percent no matter the situation. I took what they taught me in sports and applied it to my academics. I strive to be a hard worker and always try my best because of them along with a countless of others.