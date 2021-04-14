ST. MARYS — Turning in a road sweep, the Brookville Area High School track and field teams notched wins at Elk County Catholic Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders won, 92-48, while the Lady Raiders downed ECC by a 85-55 margin.
The wins raised the Raiders’ record to 3-0 and the Lady Raiders to 2-1. Both teams host a five-team meet Saturday with Johnsonburg, Bradford, Cameron County and Northern Potter starting at 10 a.m.
Next Tuesday, both teams head to Bradford.
Against ECC, the Raiders got triple-win days from Ian Pete and Kyle MacBeth.
The two ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.1) with Vincent Doan and John Colgan. Pete won the 110 (17.6) and 300 (43.6) hurdles while finishing third in the 100 dash. MacBeth won the 100 (11.4) and 400 dashes (54.7).
Colgan won the triple jump (37 feet, 3 1/2 inches) while adding a second in the 300 hurdles and third in the high jump while Doan was runner-up in the 200 dash.
Calvin Doolittle doubled in the 800 (2:10.6) and 1,600 (4:54) runs.
Cameron Moore won the shot put (37 feet, 2 1/2 inches) while finishing second in the javelin. Hunter Smith won the javelin (137 feet, 2 inches).
Also for the Raiders, Creed Knepp was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Garner McMaster was second in the triple jump and third in the 400 dash.
Morgan Monnoyer won four events while Rylee Stancliffe and Laynee Sorbin won three to lead the Lady Raiders. The two combined with Julie Monnoyer and Emily Martz to win the 4x100 relay in 52.8.
Monnoyer added wins in the 100 (13.1) and 200 (27.3) dashes along with the long jump (14 feet, 6 1/2 inches). Stancliffe won the 100 (18.6) and 300 hurdles (51.2) while finishing second in the long jump.
Martz won the 400 dash (1:08.4) with a second in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Sorbin took the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), triple jump (32 feet, 5 inches) and high jump (5 feet) while taking third in the 100 hurdles.
Julie Monnoyer was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and triple jump.
Other seconds came from Emma Fiscus in the 1,600 run, Jazmines Sarvey in the pole vault, Claire Haines in the discus and Sadie Shofestall in the 800 run.