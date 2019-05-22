BROOKVILLE — Carlie McManigle threw her first career no-hitter as the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team blanked visiting Bradford, 15-0, in five innings at Northside Field last Wednesday afternoon.
That wrapped up the Lady Raiders’ regular season at 10-9 going into Wednesday’s Class 3A playoffs starting at No. 2 seed Clearfield likely on Wednesday. The winner meets top-seeded Karns City next Wednesday at DuBois’ Heindl Field at a time to be announced.
The D9 champion advances to the PIAA playoffs June 3.
Against Bradford, McManigle faced the minimum batters, striking out six and walking one, but Bradford’s lone runner was thrown out trying to steal.
McManigle, Aleah Ames and Dani Maring each had three hits. McManigle scored three runs and drove in three, Ames doubled and scored three times and Maring drove in two runs
Lauren Hergert, Megrah Suhan and Julie MacWilliams each had two hits. Hergert doubled and scored four runs, Ames doubled and scored three runs, Suhan doubled twice and drove in four runs, and MacWilliams knocked in three runs.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, May 15
Redbank Valley 13,
C-L 3
At New Bethlehem, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions’ season ended at 6-10 with a 13-3 loss to the hosts via the 10-Run Rule in six innings.
Megan Stahlman had three hits with a double, Karleigh Aaron singled twice and Sadie Mahle homered and singled for the Lady Lions.
Redbank Valley led just by one run at 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth before scoring five runs, then ending the game with four runs in the sixth.
The Lady Bulldogs had 11 hits off C-L pitchers Regan Husted and Stahlman. Brynn Rearick went 3-for-4 with two doubles.