INDIANA — Brookville’s Nathan Taylor and Owen Reinsel know they’ll come home from the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships with medals. It’s a matter of the specifics they’ll be working on Friday.
In this year’s unique Super Regional format, Taylor and Reinsel had to finish in the top four at last weekend’s eight-man bracket setup at Indiana University’s Kovalichick Center to get to Hershey.
Mission accomplished there as Taylor won the heavyweight title and Reinsel finished third at 120 pounds.
Since only eight wrestlers in each weight class punched a ticket to the Giant Center this week, a medal has been secured presuming they make weight Friday morning in Hershey.
Taylor (26-1), who placed fourth at 215 at states a year ago, left little doubt who the best heavyweight was on this day at IUP’s Kovalchick Center as he lived up to recently being tabbed the No. 1 wrestler in the state by papowerwrestling.com following the regional tournaments.
He reached the finals with a pair of first-period falls — pinning Tussey Mountain junior Matt Watkins in 1:47 in the quarterfinals and Reynolds senior Guy Rocco John-Daniello in 1:37 in the semifinals. The Raider had already pinned John-Daniello twice this year.
Watkins (17-5) and John-Daniello (24-5) were both state qualifiers a year ago and came in ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. However, neither advances as Watkins went 0-2 and John-Daniello 1-3 en rote to a sixth-place finish.
Those two pins set up a finals showdown against Marion Center senior Marvin Beatty (26-2), the recently crowned Southwest Region champ who entered Super Regionals ranked No. 2.
Beatty reached the finals with a pair of pins himself, including a thrilling fall in the finals that saw him reverse Laurel’s Mitch Miles (33-8) to his back and get the fall with three seconds remaining. Beatty fell behind 6-0 in the bout and still trailed 6-5 when he reversed Miles to his back at the end.
Taylor made the first move in the finals, taking down the Stinger 34 seconds into the match to lead 2-0 after one period. Taylor chose bottom in the second and wasted little time reversing Beatty before putting him on his back for two nearfall points and a 6-0 lead.
Beatty finally got on the board when he reversed the Raider at 1:11 mark of the second, but Taylor returned the favor with 26 seconds left to make it 8-2 after two full periods.
Beatty chose down in the third, but the Stinger never got out. Taylor turned him for two more nearfall points early in the period before riding out Beatty in what turned out to be a 10-2 major decision in a battle of the top two ranked heavyweights in the state.
“I thought we had a fantastic weekend,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer of both his wrestlers. “Nathan is on that mission and just seems to be clicking on all the cylinders at the right time. Like I just told him, Phase 3 is complete and we got one more phase. Hopefully he can mimic what he did here today.
“I think that was a statement win by Nathan in the finals, but it’s never as easy the second time. So, the major focus this week will be coming in with the same mindset (of this past weekend) and be ready to be in a one-point match with that kid next week.
“I learned my lesson years ago with Eli (Morres). he majored a kid (Reynolds’ Mike Edwards) in the regional finals, then turned around and lost to him in the state finals. So, we’re not going down that road again. We’re going to prepare and expect to be in a bunch of battles next week. It’s never easy winning a state title in Pennsylvania.”
Reinsel, who went 3-1 on to finish third at 120 pounds to guarantee himself his second PIAA medal in three trips to states.
He opened the day strong, jumping out to a fast 5-0 lead against Tussey Mountain junior Trevor Husick (19-5) before pinning the Titan in 1:30. Husick went to finish fifth.
The win but Reinsel into the semifinals, where he ran into a buzzsaw in Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson (19-0), the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at the weight. Gibson took down Reinsel (ranked No. 4) seven times and scored a couple sets of nearfall points in a 21-5 technical fall in 4:23.
Gibson went to beat two-time state champion Gary Steen (27-1), a senior from Reynolds, 5-1 in the Super Regional finals.
As for Reinsel, he bounced back with a strong 6-1 win against Tyrone senior Hunter Walk (17-5), a returning sixth-place PIAA medalist, to punch his ticket to Hershey. Reinsel opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then added three nearfall points in the second as he rode Walk the entire period.
Reinsel capped off his day by pinning Fort LeBoeuf freshman JoJo Przybycien (18-8) in 1:26 in the third-place match.
“Owen ran into one of the best kids (Gibson) in the country, if not the best, but he bounced the way champions do and needed to get that consy semifinal win,” said Klepfer. “That’s what you have to do and have a short memory, especially in situations like this where you don’t get to go back to hotel (like past years at states), then come back tomorrow.
“It just showed the maturity of Owen and his understanding of the situation of getting to next week when everyone is back to zero and zero.”
Johsonburg’s Cole Casilio finished second at 160 to secure D9’s third Class 2A state medal. The No. 6-ranked senior Ram lost 3-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker period to the top-ranked Corrado.
Sheffield’s Ethan Finch, a returning medalist, won the 189-pound title.
Casilio’s 138-pound teammate Nolan Shaffer fell a win shy of advancing while Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson and Kane’s Luke Ely failed to advance at 126 and 152 pounds.