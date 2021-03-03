STRATTANVILLE — Despite 27 points from Frances Milliron, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions’ second half comeback attempt fell short in a 59-48 defeat to DuBois Area Monday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 7-10 going into Wednesday’s game at Moniteau. They are heading to the Class 1A playoffs with the schedule being announced later this week.
C-L trailed 36-19 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Beavers 20-9 to pull to within six at 45-39. However, DuBois recovered to finish off the game with a 14-9 advantage to set the final score.
“The third quarter has been our nemesis the past few games,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “Tonight it was kind of our saving grace. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half by missing layups and having some missed opportunities. We had a couple 3-on-2s and even a 3-on-1 and we turned the ball over and they go back down to get a layup of their own which is a four-point swing. A few of those and you are in a hole.”
Abby Guiher drained four 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 15 points for DuBois while Olivia Johnson added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Anna Kennemuth scored six points for the Lady Lions. Milliron also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
“We always look for the mismatch and tonight it was Frances who had the mismatch,” said Simpson. “Some nights it’s been Kendall, some it’s been Frances. We’ve had different times where we’ve had contributions from just about everybody. We had Maddy Wenner score 11 points a couple games in a row there, Sydney Simpson had a game where she scored like 14 or 16 so on any given night, we know we can get scoring from just about anybody. The girls are starting to find the open girl.”
DuBois built a 19-point lead of 41-22 midway through the third quarter. A 7-0 run by the Lady Lions cut the lead back down to 12 at 41-29 with 2:10 to play.
The Lady Beavers scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 12 at 51-39. A three by Janelle Pezzuti and a short jumper by Milliron cut the lead back to seven at 51-44 with just under four minutes to play, but that would turn out the be as close as C-L would get the rest of the way.
“If we had one more quarter, I think we might have been able to get them,” said Simpson with a bit of a chuckle. “We built too big of a hole in that first half, but I’m so proud of these girls for continuing to go out and battle and hustle to the very end. We have Moniteau on Wednesday which will be an interesting game and then the playoffs so anything can happen.”