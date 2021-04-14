CLARION — Two Brookville Raiders and their head coach will get back on the basketball court one more time Sunday afternoon at the Clarion County YMCA for a boys’ and girls’ all-star basketball doubleheader also sponsored by D9and10Sports.Com.
Raiders seniors Jace Miner and Robert Keth will be teammates on a team that’ll be coached by their coach Dalton Park and Karns City’s Chris Bellis. Most of the four rosters are comprised of District 9 seniors along with seniors from District 10 schools in Warren and Venango counties.
The girls’ game will be at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 5:30 p.m. No tickets will be sold. Each player is permitted two guests because of COVID-19 protocols and the size of the YMCA. The games will be video broadcast live on D9and10Sports.com and through the D9and10Sports.com Facebook page.
Also on the roster with the Brookville duo are Cameron County’s Caden Beldin, Karns City’s Chase Beighley, Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda, Coudersport’s Hayden Keck, Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky, Austin’s Jackson Glover, and DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix.
Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen is on the other boys’ team that’s coached by Clarion’s Scott Fox and Warren’s Jeff Berdine. Callen’s teammates are Clarion’s Cal German, Beau Verdill, and Hunter Craddock, Warren’s Ben Berdine, Kane’s Carson Whiteman, Keystone’s Colin Say, A-C Valley’s Levi Orton, Sheffield’s Tyler Heppinger, and Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus.
In the girls’ game, Team One will consist of Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers and Rosalyn Page, Bradford’s Hannah Lary, Clarion’s Ava Cherico, Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel, Eisenhower’s Delaney Chase, St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes and Kyla Johnson, and Cameron County’s Hailey Hilfiger and Kaelee Bresslin. The team will be coached by Eisenhower’s Mike Logue and Cameron County’s Dave Sullivan.
Team Two will consist of Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid and Sarah Weaver, Keystone’s Emily Lauer, Clearfield’s Megan Durendetta, DuBois’ Abby Guiher and Saige Weible, Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry, Warren’s Kelsey Stuart, Otto-Eldred’s Kayley Heller, and Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer. The team will be coached by Punxsutawney’s Mike Carlson and DuBois’ Keith Kriner.