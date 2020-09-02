Finishing up his junior year with a spring season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Brookville Area High School two-sport standout and left-handed pitcher Jace Miner verbally committed to play baseball at the University of Hartford.
This summer, Miner de-committed from Hartford and recently announced that he’s committing to Wichita State, a well-known NCAA Division I baseball school located in Wichita, Kan. The Shockers are coached by former Major League player and manager Eric Wedge, a Shockers graduate.
“I committed to Hartford (in the spring) because I was worried that with this summer, there was a really good chance that there wasn’t going to be any baseball and I didn’t want to be a part of a 2021 class that wasn’t going to get any recognition or exposure,” Miner said last week.
But it wound up being a summer of baseball and Miner, who also starred for the Raiders in basketball, played extensively through the eastern and southern part of the country for two travel teams, the Scranton Sand Hogs and Louisiana Knights. That led to his decision to de-commit and re-evaluate his opportunities.
Miner was able to meet via electronically with the Wichita State staff, including Wedge, and he made the decision to commit to the Shockers. Wedge, who was the American League Manager of the Year with the Indians in 2007. Wedge was named head coach prior to this spring and his team was 13-2 before the season was shut down.
“I met with Coach Wedge, and his assistants Mike Sirianni and Mike Pelfrey, (the team’s pitching coach and 12-year pitcher in the majors with the Mets, Twins, Tigers and White Sox). They took time out of their day to meet me as well so that was super-cool just to see those guys. They were the most active of everyone I talked to. With my teams playing at tournaments that were live-streamed, coach Pelfrey watched me pitch multiple times, which a lot of coaches didn’t do and that said a lot to me.
“I’m super-happy with where I’m at right now, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t have committed already if I didn’t feel like it was a home. It seems like a place that I could call home for four years. There were some other schools that had an amazing campus, like Coastal Carolina, who made an offer. But the biggest part for me was the coaching staff and they were the most active of the ones I talked to.”
Wichita State won the NCAA College World Series title in 1989 and finished second in 1982, 1991 and 1993. The Shockers last reached the World Series in 1996.
Miner said he’s adjusting his major plans, going with Sports Management, since Wichita State has that as a major offering. He was planning to major in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Management at Hartford.
He’ll continue his baseball schedule with the same summer teams this fall.