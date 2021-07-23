BROOKVILLE — Cory Geer came out of his coaches box and threw 4 1/3 innings of heroic relief and catcher Ashton Stonbraker drove in all the runs as the Rossiter Miners beat the Brookville Grays, 3-2, in eight innings Thursday night at McKinley Field.
That puts the Miners on the verge of winning their best-of-five Federation League semifinal series against their longtime rivals, up two games to one. They’ll have a chance to clinch the series at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
If the Grays force a fifth and final game, it’ll be Sunday back in Brookville at 2 p.m.
The series winner meets the defending champion DuBois Rockets, who swept Sykesville with a 2-0 clinching win also on Thursday.
The Grays took a 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth inning as Grays starter Kane McCall scattered five hits over the first five innings, his biggest trouble coming in the top of the third when he worked out of a bases-loaded jam with an inning-ending double play.
Chase Palmer’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the third had given the Grays the game’s only two runs.
But in the Miners’ sixth, Darren Byers led off with a single. After one out, Isaac Stouffer reached on an infield error. McCall struck out Matt Gourley for the second out, but Stonbraker delivered with a double just inside the right-field line, allowing Byers and Stouffer to score and tie the game.
“I saw a breaking ball outside and I took my chance to take it the other way,” said Stonbraker, entering his senior year at Punxsutawney this fall.
In the bottom of the fourth, Geer relieved the starter Stouffer with two outs and kept the Grays off the scoreboard the rest of the way. His wicked curveball was enough to keep the Grays at bay, although they had runners on base in every inning —stranding runners on first and third in the fifth, second in the sixth and first and second in the seventh with a runner on first at the end in the eighth.
“I really didn’t come into today expecting to pitch,” said the 2014 PAHS graduate Geer, who manages and coaches third base. “The plan was to start on Saturday and kind of piece today together, but we were in a close game here at 2-0. I felt we had people on base throughout the whole game and didn’t cash in, so I said I’d go in and the plan was about three innings and it turned out longer than that, but it was fun getting back out here and actually throwing.”
Geer wound up giving up three hits, two of them infield singles to Hunter Geer. He struck out six and walked four.
“This was the third time I pitched this year and the longest I’ve thrown in probably four years,” said Geer. “Honestly, I felt great and it’s the best I’ve felt physically in two years after back problems that kept me from pitching. I coach some of these kids in high school (assistant on Chucks staff) and it’s really fun to come out and play with them and help them along the way in the summer and what they need to do to get them better.”
Stonbraker enjoyed catching his high school coach.
“His curveball is disgusting and moves a lot and his fastball has a good run on it. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Geer kept them in the game, but the Miners still needed another big at-bat from Stonbraker, who stepped to the plate with two outs and Pete Meterko on second base after leading off the top of the eighth with a walk — McCall’s lone walk of the game as he allowed eight hits while striking out six — and getting to second on a wild pitch.
With a base open, the Grays did consider walking Stonbraker during a conference at the mound, but McCall tried to pitch him carefully, but left a 3-2 fastball on the outside corner and Stonbraker delivered a single to score Meterko.
“I thought they were going to walk me or I was just going to sit breaking ball first pitch because that was what they’ve been throwing me all day and then they started pounding me inside,” Stonbraker said. “And then he finally left one up and out and I took it the other way.”
Geer stranded Brady Caylor at second in the sixth, getting Joey Lopez on a popout and Jake Meeker on a groundout. Then in the seventh with the score still tied, Geer reached on his second infield single and moved to second on Jamison Rhoades’ sacrifice bunt, but Geer struck out Blaise Roush looking and got Bryce Rafferty on a bouncer back to the mound to send the game into extras.
The Grays left 13 runners on base, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
The Miners outhit the Grays, 8-7. Stonbraker reached in an infield single in the second inning as well, finishing 3-for-4. Byers had two hits and is 5-for-11 in the series.
Geer’s three hits led the Grays. Lopez singled twice.
ROSSITER 3,
BROOKVILLE 2, 8 innings
Score By Innings
Rossiter 000 002 01 — 3
Brookville 002 000 00 — 2
Rossiter—3
Addison Neal 2b 4000, Daren Byers cf 4120, Pete Meterko ss 3100, Isaac Stouffer p-3b 4110, Matt Gourley 1b 3000, Ashton Stonbraker c 4033, Anthony Maseto rf 2000, Cory Geer p 2000, Tyler Richardson lf 3010, Isaac London 3b-rf 3010. Totals: 33-3-8-3.
Brookville—2
Brady Caylor 2b 4000, Joey Lopez ss 3120, Owen Caylor pr 0000, Jake Meeker c 4000, Hunter Geer cf 4130, Jamison Rhoades lf 2000, Chase Palmer 3b 3012, Blaise Roush rf 3000, Bryce Rafferty 1b 4000, Kane McCall p 3010, Cayliff Worling cr 0000. Totals: 31-2-7-2.
Errors: Brookville 3, Rossiter 2. LOB: Brookville 13, Rossiter 6. DP: Brookville 2. 2B: Stonbraker. SAC: Lopez, Rhoades. SB: Neal 2, Geer 2.
Pitching
Rossiter: Isaac Stouffer-3 2/3 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Cory Geer-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Brookville: Kane McCall-8 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: McCall.