BROOKVILLE — High expectations never wavered throughout the season for the Brookville Raiders track and field team.
And even after routing the field at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships where they repeated their team title with 115 points, the Raiders aren’t done with their impressive season.
The Raiders, who crowned four champions, qualified eight different athletes in nine events. Of those nine events, they have three seeded in a top-eight medal finish going into Friday’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
Their brilliant 4x100 relay of freshman Jack Krug, junior Bryan Dworek, sophomore Ian Thrush and senior John Frank improved on their school-record time and are seeded third at 43.19 seconds. Thrush, the D9 runner-up in the 200, is seeded fourth and the 4x400 relay of Krug, Thrush, Frank and Dillon Olson are seeded eighth.
Last Friday, the Raiders blew by the field by over 55 points, with Elk County Catholic in a distant second with 60 points. Last year, the Raiders finished 36 1/2 points ahead of the Crusaders for their first title since 2010.
“Everybody thinks track is an individual sport, but these guys made it a team sport. When we had our meeting yesterday, I went through event by event and what we needed from everyone,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “It started with the 4x800. They needed to score and they did. All three of our district titles had a 4x800 on the fringe to score and they did.
“I wanted to everyone to hear what everyone else’s job was and at the end of the day you think that one point here or there doesn’t matter, but it did. Everybody did their job and it was a team effort, so I’m very pleased with that.”
With the title safely in hand at the end of the night, the 4x400 relay of Olson, Krug, Thrush and Frank capped it off with a school-record run with a 3:26.92, topping the previous mark of 3:27.04 set way back in 1992 by their head coach, Donnie McNutt, Mike Shaffer and Ben Winkworth.
“It was great that for whatever reason we started Dillon in leadoff and he was disappointed in his third in the 300s,” Murdock said. “He had something to prove and ran his best split by a second and it rolled from there. Jack, if that kid didn’t surprise you with the stuff he did last fall, a 51.5 split as a freshman is pretty good stuff.”
In difficult headwind conditions that cost more than one sprinter a shot at states on the qualifying standard, Thrush raced to a title in the 100 dash in 11.31, beating a talented field including defending champion Brendan Zerfoss of Clarion.
Zerfoss beat Thrush in the 200 dash, but a top-two finish automatically earns a spot to this weekend’s PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University.
“He’s put the work in,” Murdock said. “I have to keep raising the expectations on him because every time, I keep saying he needs he can do better and he does. Ian got it done in the 100 and the 200 was great to watch and (Zerfoss) had to earn it. Ian was off his best time in the 200 in the wind. He’s going to be our first FAT (computerized timing) kid under 22 seconds.”
The Raiders’ other title went to Dworek, a repeat champion in the long jump. He edged junior senior teammate De-Angelo Coffey by 1 3/4 inches with a winning leap of 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches. Dworek also scored in the dashes, winding up third in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100 dash.
“He’s a first jump jumper and his first one was out there,” Murdock said. “We know Bryan has that ability. He’s much faster than last year. He’s stronger and healthy, so I’m excited for him to have the opportunity without anything else.”
Coffey also punched a ticket to states by tying for second place in the high jump, clearing 6 feet. He also finished third in the triple jump.
Olson advances to states in both hurdles events. He grabbed an automatic berth by his second-place finish to Moniteau standout Jacob Patton in the 110 hurdles (15.65) while placing third but qualifying by time in the 300 hurdles at 40.41 seconds.
“If he has a good solid race on a nice day, he can run 39.5 and has a chance to medal in the 300s,” Murdock said. “It’s a matter if he puts it all together Friday. I’m excited for that. He continues to surprise me too.
“If there’s a kid who’s worked hard to deserve it, he’s that kid. He’s put the whole year in. He came out for cross country and he doesn’t enjoy it, but that strength has helped him to what he has to do. He’s had a heckuva year.”
Junior Ethan Brentham gets his first trip to states as well with a second-place finish in the 1,600 run, crossing the line in 4:35.55. He also finished fifth in the 3,200 run.
“He did things the right way to give himself a chance,” Murdock said. “He’s had some breakthroughs this year, but not that big one yet, so maybe it’ll be Friday and he’ll get to the finals.”
The Raiders also got more points from Krug, who finished fifth in the 200 dash.
“Jack did his job in the 200,” Murdock said. “He scored and placed out of the second-fastest heat.”
Sophomore Cameron Hooven scored in two events, finishing fifth in the 110 hurdles and tying for fourth in the high jump. He just missed points with a seventh in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump.
“Cam is a sophomore, he fifth in the 110s, made the finals in long jump and was just off in triple jump,” Murdock said. “Just to score in two events as a sophomore, even if he’s disappointed, is still pretty good. The high is a funny event. It’ll take reps and he’s still growing. There’s way more out there for him.”
Another hurdler, junior Addison Singleton, finished fourth in the 110s and freshman Kyle MacBeth finished fifth in the javelin.
“He’s another one of those kids who do whatever you ask of him,” Murdock said. “The javelin has clicked for him the last two weeks. He got qualified at the Redbank Valley Invite and ended up fifth here. It’s been a heckuva year for him. He earned it.”
The 4x800 relay of Kai Sorbin, Bryce Baughman, Hayden Kramer and Kyle Gotwald was eighth in 9:13.1.
Other non-scoring finishes for the Raiders:
— MacBeth was 11th in the 400 dash (55.77).
— Bryce Baughman finished 14th in the 3,200 run.
— Singleton finished 11th in the 300 hurdles.
— Griffen Wolfe and Tim Park tied for ninth and finished 11th respectively.
— Martin Decker was ninth in the discus and 12th in the shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.