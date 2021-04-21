CLARION — Putting the finishing touches on a remarkable senior season and basketball career at Brookville Area High School, Jace Miner rallied his team to a last-minute victory.
This time, he was on the Blue Squad playing the White at the Inaugural Clarion County YMCA and D9and10Sports.com All-Star Game Sunday afternoon. Miner earned Most Valuable Player honors after scoring 17 points with six rebounds and six blocked shots as the Blue outgunned the White 116-107 in a 40-minute game format with four 10-minute quarters.
The Blue trailed the White by 18 after three quarters at 89-71 and then by 10 at 101-91 with under four minutes remaining before Miner reeled off 11 of the Blue’s final 15 points, including what turned out to be a inconsequential 25-foot 3-pointer as the final buzzer sounded.
Miner had his Raiders teammate Robert Keth also on the roster with head coach Dalton Park as well. He was sharing coaching duties with Karns City’s Chris Bellis.
Keth was sharp from downtown as well, drilling 6 of 8 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points.
The Blue made a remarkable 16 3-points overall as seven of the 10 players on the roster reached double figures. The DuBois duo of Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix played well as Lindholm cashed in four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Felix scored 10 points.
Clearfield’s Karson Rumsky scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Cameron County’s Caden Beldin and Coudersport’s Hayden Keck each scored 13 points. Karns City’s Chase Beighley added nine points, Kane’s Carson Whiteman scored four points and Venango Catholic’s Andrew Burda finished with two points.
The White nailed 12 3-pointers and put seven players in double figures as well, led by sharp-shooting Mark Kraus of Elk County Catholic. Kraus scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, finishing with six 3-pointers. Kraus appeared to be headed to the MVP award as the White outscored the Blue 38-18 in the third quarter, but the White reversed it with a 35-18 advantage in the fourth.
Also for the White, Clarion’s Cal German and Beau Verdill each scored 12 points. Their Bobcats teammate Hunter Craddock scored three points but pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen had 10 points and six rebounds. Keystone’s Colin Say scored 14 points.
Clarion’s Scott Fox and Warren’s Jeff Berdine were the coaches for the White.
In the girls’ game that started the day, the White beat the Blue, 77-69. The White’s Emily Lauer of Keystone won MVP honors with 19 points and nine rebounds. Lauer scored 13 of her points in the second half that saw the White break a 54-54 tie after three quarters with a 23-15 advantage in the fourth.
Also for the White, three other players reached double figures with Cameron County’s Kaelee Bresslin and Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers scoring 11 points apiece and Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page adding 10 points. Chambers finished with seven rebounds and five assists.
The St. Marys duo of Kyla Johnson and Samantha Hayes also contributed to the win. Johnson finished with eight points and five rebounds while Hayes, while not scoring, turned in 10 rebounds and five assists.
While the White were coached Mike Logue of Eisenhower and Dave Sullivan of Cameron County, the Blue was directed by DuBois’ Keith Kriner and Punxsutawney’s Mike Carlson.
Punxsutawney’s Riley Presloid scored a team-high 13 points while Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta and Port Allegany’s Bree Garzel each scored 12 points with Durandetta sinking four 3-pointers.
Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
For DuBois, Abby Guiher scored four points with seven rebounds and Saige Weible finished with four points and 10 rebounds.