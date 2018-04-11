High school sports continues to slug through a wet and miserable spring as more baseball and softball games were postponed and rescheduled over the past week.
Wednesday’s schedule at Brookville’s baseball team hosting St. Marys with the softball team at St. Marys. Friday, both teams travel to Redbank Valley. Next Monday, both teams are at home as well with the baseball team hosting DuBois Central Catholic and the softball team hosting Karns City.
Again, neither the Raiders or Lady Raiders have spent any significant time on their fields.
At Clarion-Limestone, it’s a very similar deal as the Lions baseball team has games scheduled at home Wednesday and Thursday against Cranberry and Forest Area before Monday’s home game with Union. The Lady Lions softball team had a game set for Wednesday against Cranberry and Friday at Clarion before Monday’s home game with Union.
Complete season schedules are inside. Here are events over the past week that have been affected:
BROOKVILLE
Baseball
April
4-at Oil City, ppd. to May 10
6-at Brockway, ppd. to April 17
Softball
April
6-at Brockway, ppd to April 17
9-Clarion, ppd. TBA
10-at C-L, ppd. to May 4
C-L
Baseball
April
5-at North Clarion, ppd. to May 8
6-Clarion, ppd. to May 11
Softball
April
5-Sheffield, ppd. TBA
10-Brookville, ppd. to May 4
