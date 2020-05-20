Morgan Johnson

Parents: Jayna Johnson and Jeff Johnson
Sports: Volleyball for 6 years. I got on the D9 team for my junior and senior year. Played basketball for 10 years. My junior year of basketball, I got the team Offensive Award. Got on the D9 League all-star team for 3 years. Varsity Track for 3 years. I got the BHS underclassman athlete award for my sophomore and junior year. In my early years, I played softball for 8 years and competed in gymnastics for 10 years.
Activities: I participated in Rachel’s Challenge events for 2 years. I volunteered to coach the YMCA tumbling classes for 2 years. Helped at the Special Olympics that was held at BHS. Volunteered to help with Elementary basketball.
Future Plans: My future plans include playing volleyball at La Roche University and majoring in Early Childhood/ Special Education.
Most influential person and why: My most influential person is my basketball coach, Jim Hill. He always pushed me to be my best and believed in my ability in sports. Jim encouraged me to try hard everyday in practice so it would show off in games. Jim would always pull me aside to tell me what I need to work on and the little things I could do to help me succeed. I want to thank Jim for always being there for me throughout my basketball career.