Here’s my all-time baseball timeline, with a predictable ending in 2020. Let’s start with 1969, of course, when it all began back at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI. A stork dropped me off, starting me on my lifelong journey. But in Major League Baseball:
— Just one player in Major League history and I were born on 3-23-69. Chris Turner was born the same day in Bowling Green, Kent. He was the seventh-round pick of the California Angels in the 1991 Amateur Draft — I was graduating from Grove City College — and he made the bigs in 1993. Over eight years, Turner appeared in 158 games with the Angels, Royals and Yankees and hit four home runs, batting .237.
— Also in 1969, it was the year of the Miracle Mets, who beat the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. Harmon Killebrew and Willie McCovey were AL and NL MVPs. The Reds’ Pete Rose beat out the Pirates’ Roberto Clemente for the NL batting crown, .348 to .345. Hank Aaron still had 201 home runs to hit in his career. I don’t remember watching any of this, of course, too busy taking baby dips in the Pacific Ocean.
— In 1970, the Reds sweep the Pirates for the National League title, then watch the Orioles and Brooks Robinson beat them in five games in the World Series.
— 1971 brings the Pirates their first World Series since 1960 as they outlast the Orioles in seven games. Pitcher Steve Blass is a hero and Clemente shines when everybody is watching. I am not old enough yet to enjoy this.
— 1972 to 1974: Oakland A’s dynasty claims three straight World Series titles. Also in 1974, Aaron catches Babe Ruth to become baseball’s home run king. I swear I remember watching this with my dad at our apartment on Cherry Street. I cannot verify this claim.
— 1975 and 1976: Reds win back-to-back titles. If I watched the famous Game 6 of the 1976 series between the Reds and Red Sox, I was very likely sent to bed early before Carlton Fisk hit his “if it’s fair, it’s gone” walk-off homer. My sister and I were the recipients of a Mark Fidrych T-Shirt from my uncle in Michigan. Fidrych, “The Bird,” was the Tigers’ pitching phenom in 1976.
— 1977 and 1978: I have scorebooks with games from these years, so by age 8, I could keep a pretty clean scorebook of games. However, with many games, they aren’t finished because I had to go to bed. In 1977, I didn’t make the connection of Yankees reliever Sparky Lyle, a Reynoldsville native, winning the American League Cy Young Award. But it’s clearly the first big game I do recall with Reggie Jackson’s three home runs in the Series-clinching Game 6 8-4 win over the Dodgers. By 1977, my own baseball career began in Minor League with an Oakland A’s “green” metal bat. It wasn’t juiced like they were for my son.
During the 1978 season, I kept a scrapbook keeping track of the Pirates’ late-season run to catch the Phillies in the NL East race. They fell short, getting eliminated on the next-to-last day of the season with a loss to the hated Phillies. I had a ticket for the final game on Sunday.
— 1979: We are Family. The Pirates win their second World Series in my lifetime, but this one is memorable. I started the season in fourth grade and finished it as a fifth-grader, willingly volunteering in Miss Swartz’s class to design a bulletin board with all four MLB playoff teams — the Pirates, Reds, Angels and Orioles. Willie Stargell was the NL Co-MVP (with Keith Hernandez), the NL Playoff MVP and the World Series MVP in a seven-game come-from-behind classic over the Orioles. I won some type of bet with my uncle, who lived in suburban Baltimore. I also obtained my first Baseball Encyclopedia, a gold mine of stat perusing. And the 1979 All-Star Game — Dave Parker MVP at the Kingdome — is completely recorded in one of my scorebooks, with all substitutes in correct spots.
— 1980-84: The beginning of the decline of the Buccos. Three of those five were winning seasons, but by 1984, it was becoming painfully obvious, it was going to get worse before it got better. In 1984, thanks to the lure of the Superstations, I adopted the Cubs as my alternate favorite team. I actually had a Cubs hat and I realized my sin late that season when Steve Stone, Cubs announcer, infamously remarked that living in Western Pennsylvania and picking from the Pirates or Cleveland Indians for a favorite team to follow was like choosing between “getting shot or stabbed.” I never forgave Stoney for that one.
My American League team was the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul Molitor and Robin Yount. They lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in a very good seven-game 1983 World Series.
— 1985-87: My Strat-O-Matic baseball board game life began in 1979, introduced to me by John Hilliard. It forever changed, or better phrased, it set up how I observed baseball from that point on. These were prime Strat years with my fellow strat baseballer buddies. The summer of 1987 was all about my favorite player Molitor’s 39-game hitting streak that ended not long before I headed to college for my freshman year. Backyard “Grounder” games raged within minutes after the conclusion of “This Week in Baseball” shows.
— 1988-89: While playing a ton of slow-pitch softball and attending college, I was watching the Pirates build up to another playoff run. The Killer Bs with Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla leading the way. Manager Jim Leyland was running the ship and for sure, a title had to be around the corner.
— 1990-92: I graduated from college in 1991, got my first newspaper job that summer with the Jefferson County Sports Observer and then the Clearfield Progress. By 1992, the Pirates’ playoff run culminated with a bitter Game 7 loss in Atlanta. I watched Sid Bream slide safely with the winning run on Francisco Cabrera’s single on a small black-and-white TV in the newsroom of the Progress. It gives me some satisfaction that the Braves have won just one more World Series title than the Pirates since Bream’s slide.
— 1993: Great satisfaction. Molitor got his World Series ring as the Blue Jays repeated as champions in a Joe Carter Game 6 walk-off homer. I thought Molitor needed a ring to get to the Hall of Fame. He did not.
— 1994: Before the season was canceled about 115 games into the season because of the lockout, the Pirates hosted the All-Star game at Three Rivers Stadium. I was there in the upper deck, down the third-base line. Great game. Fred McGriff’s homer extended it into extra innings for the National League, then Tony Gwynn scored the winning run on Moises Alou’s double. At the Home Run Derby, Frank Thomas hit the longest ball I’ve ever seen there, a long drive to left-center off the facade just below the luxury boxes. On April 8, I actually covered the Pirates’ home-opener against the Rockies as a credentialed member of the media. Just like a beat writer, I filed a story from Three Rivers Stadium after the game from the press box. Dante Bichette was the star of the game, leading the Rockies to a 7-3 win.
— 1995: The Pirates have the worst record in the NL and the Braves win their only World Series title while Atlanta to date.
— 1996-2001: I get married and the Yankees dominate, winning four titles in six years. The 1998 season saw the Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa homer extravaganza, 1997 saw the Marlins win it all with Leyland managing and in 2001 the Diamondbacks walked off a title in Game 7 against the Yankees while we were shaking off the 9-11 terrorist attacks.
— 2002-2006: Five years, five new champs with the Angels, Marlins, Red Sox (ending the Curse of the Bambino), White Sox and Cardinals. My son was born in May of 2004 and 10 days after he was born, my dad and I were lucky enough to not only have tickets behind home plate thanks to Brookville Wood Products, but also to have it be on a night of a twi-night doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs. Dad and I still don’t totally agree how many times he high-fived then-owner Kevin McClatchey during a doubleheader sweep with two walk-offs. Between games, dad had a smoke, by chance, with Leyland, then a scout for the Cardinals.
— 2007-2012: Five teams win titles in six years, with only the Giants repeating in 2010 and 2012. A three-generation thing, my son goes to his first Pirates game at PNC Park in 2009 with the family and my dad and it happens to be on Andrew McCutchen’s Major League debut. He went 2-for-4 in the Pirates’ 11-6 win over the Mets on June 4. The only thing my son remembers was me leaving his favorite jacket in the stadium. Also that summer was a random kids’ clinic one morning at PNC Park thanks to our membership in the Pirates’ Kids’ Club and it turned out to be a wonderful day on the field for my 5-year-old, who got a chance to take a few grounders from rookie Neil Walker.
— 2013-2015: Three straight Pirates trips to the postseason. In 2013 in early July, my son and I make a journey to Cooperstown to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Pirates, right there shown on a standings board in front of the Hall, own the best record in the Majors. We stay in Binghamton and watch the Curve beat the B-Mets as my son runs the bases during an in-game promotion between innings. He easily beats the mascot in a first-to-third foot race with him wearing Crocs. But in October, thanks to a friendly gesture (thanks Chris Rossetti) of a standing-room-only ticket for the Pirates’ Wild Card game at PNC park against the Reds, I witness the greatest live sports moment in my life with the Pirates beating the Reds for their first postseason win in 21 years. I took the family to Game 3 of the Division series against the Cardinals, a 5-3 win. In 2014, I went again to the Pirates’ wild card game against the future World Series champion Giants. Obviously, they lost.
— 2016-2019: Busy summers of our own baseball and the disappointment and frustration of the Pirates kept us away from PNC Park. The Cubs, cheating Astros and then the Nationals last year took World Series titles.
— 2020: Thanks baseball for taking our minds off a rotten calendar year so far, MLB. We really appreciate it.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.