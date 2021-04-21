For Brookville fourth-grader Samantha “Sami” Neil, it’s all about air time.
And style, and speed.
That’s the big deal for freestyle skiers, even for a 10-year-old who just finished her second season on the Holiday Valley Freestyle Team.
Neil qualified for the New York-Pennsylvania State Championships near Buffalo, N.Y., in February and finished 14th out of 37 girls of all ages up to 18. She’s been on skies since, well almost the time she began walking.
“I remember changing her diapers in the locker room at Holiday Valley,” recalled her father Chris Neil.
Neil is part of a team that has skiers from as far away as Cleveland and part of Canada. There were six events for the team this year at places like Seven Springs and Buffalo Ski Club along with Holiday Valley, a familiar skiing destination for area skiers located in Ellicottville, N.Y.
“It’s really fun and you get to do a lot of stuff, especially when you’re skiing with more people who you don’t usually ski with. Driving to the competitions, not so much,” Neil said. “I get to compete now that I’m on the ski team and practicing trying to jump, getting high up and doing tricks in the air.”
But she gets through the travel, considering the competition that includes moguls — that is, a series of bumps on a downhill course that takes around 30 seconds to navigate.
With three judges watching, skiers go through a series of moguls, a jump, more moguls, then a jump and trick before back to moguls and a jump and run to the finish. Competitors are judged on speed, form and how well they complete the trick.
“You can’t go too fast or too slow. If you go too fast, you’ll hit the next mogul and if you go too slow, you’re not going to do anything,” Neil said.
Neil practiced three times a week since late December and through most of February before the season ended, 49 outings in all. And while she’d love to get back on the slopes somewhere even though the weather isn’t conducive in this area, she’ll move on to her second-loved sport on the golf course.
She’s pretty good too. At a tournament last summer in Moon Township, she made a hole-in-one. Neil has also played flag football in the fall the past few years.