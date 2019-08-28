PUNXSUTAWNEY — It didn’t take long for the newly-constructed Clarion Bobcats to assert their dominance on a District 9 Large School Division foe.
Scoring 27 points in the first quarter on four touchdowns and leading 42-0 by halftime, the Bobcats rolled up an easy 70-6 rout at Punxsutawney last Friday night.
The Bobcats amassed 608 yards on just 47 plays from scrimmage, just six more than the Chucks who were limited to 124 yards by the Clarion defense that allowed a touchdown during the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the fourth quarter.
Two plays into the game, the Bobcats recovered a Chucks punt and it was off to the races.
“I was actually a little worried when we came out because we really didn’t have a good warmup,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “The first time these guys played in a real game. We were able to get a fumble recovery on that second play and things kind of went from there.”
After stuffing the Chucks for a one-yard on first down, the Bobcats got the turnover when the ball was knocked loose from quarterback Kameron Falgout on second down and Gabe Coull recovered to give Clarion the ball.
Taking over at the Chucks’ 41 yard line, it took the Bobcats four plays to score when Austin Newcomb went 22 yards into the end zone at the 9:18 mark.
Newcomb added TD runs of 6 and 32 yards before the end of the first quarter. With the running clock already in motion, Newcomb ran for a 48-yard TD to put the Bobcats up 56-0 by the 3:42 mark of the third quarter.
After setting the district’s single-season rushing record at C-L last year with over 2,600 yards, Newcomb started his Bobcats tenure with 187 yards on 11 carries.
The Bobcats piled up 471 yards on the ground. Cutter Boggess went for 51 yards on seven carries, Kyle Bottaro had 41 yards on four carries and Breckin Rex rushed for 103 yards on just four carries, scoring on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Bottaro added a 23-yard TD run in the second quarter and Alex Garduno closed the game’s scoring with a 27-yarder with 1:39 left.
“Our line opened up some good holes for our backs all night and they all were able to take advantage of those holes,” said Wiser.
Bobcats quarterback Cal German threw two TD passes in the first half, both of them to Ethan Burford covering 64 yards at the end of the first quarter to put the Bobcats up 27-0 and an 18-yarder with 1:25 left in the first half to make it 42-0.
German completed 5 of 8 passes for 137 yards.
Punxsutawney then had their longest drive of the game moving from their own 38 to the Clarion 31 while recording two of their four first downs of the game. However, the Chucks would be stopped on downs as the half ended.
“We had a few breakdowns in coverage, but we were able to make an adjustment with our first team group,” said Wiser.
With the running clock in effect for the entire second half, Clarion added two scores in the third on a 2-yard run by Boggess and the 48-yarder from Newcomb.
Punxsutawney then scored its lone touchdown on a 61-yard pass from backup quarterback Seth Moore to Zeke Bennett with 4:46 left in the game.
“You can always find things you can improve on despite what the score showed,” said Wiser. “We know we need to look at our kick coverage because they had some nice returns on us that we need to correct. Offensively, we spread the ball around and everyone contributed. We’ll take a look at the film and get ready for Moniteau.”