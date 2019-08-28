STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team will be under the direction of a new head coach, but not a new face as Kelly Dungan takes over the new role after serving as an assistant to Mackenzie Biggs the last two seasons.
Despite the loss of seven seniors, Dungan is optimistic about the teams prospects for the upcoming season.
Last season, the Lady Lions finished 5-7 and Dungan feels C-L is primed to make a run at a playoff berth this season.
“Mackenzie and I have a really similar coaching style and we worked well together,” said Dungan. “The girls understand the know what we expect. I don’t think things will change much as far as how we want to play.”
Despite the departure of the seniors, the Lady Lions do return 18 players of their 25 on the roster.
Sarah Acree and Bailey Smith are the two seniors on the roster. There are seven juniors, ten sophomores, and six freshman.
“Sarah Acree a middle hitter and Bailey Smith who will play outside and back row are our two seniors,” said Dungan. “They have been two great leaders so far for our young group. I feel our team chemistry has been great so far. We have had freshman warming up with seniors and everyone seems to have a great bond so far.”
With such a young group Dungan feels there are several starting varsity positions are still being fought for.
“We have 25 players out so that helps in our goals to help continue to grow the program,” said Dungan. “These girls are as excited to play the game and we’re excited to get the season going.”
Six freshmen joining the roster has Dungan looking forward to the future and a hopeful playoff season.
“We had a lot of our freshman show up at our team camp which shows their dedication to the sport which is really nice to see,” said Dungan. “We set some team goals as players and as coaches. One is to get over .500 and qualify for the playoffs which we haven’t done that in awhile. We want to eliminate free balls and have more attacks at the net. We want to be a more aggressive team this season.”
C-L starts the year at Venango Catholic next Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Sarah Acree, Bailey Smith.
Juniors: Carlly Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Cassidy Makray, Summer McLaine, Janelle Pezzuti, Emma Smith, Katie Harriman.
Sophomores: Brinna Bailey, Tori Beichner, Kat Foster, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Emily Jamison, Brooke Kessler, Abby Morgo, Kyle Mumford, Ruby Smith.
Freshmen: Sarah Bottaro, Kendall Dunn, Kaylea Powell, Karley Renninger, Kennedy Schwabenbauer, Celia Shaffer.
SCHEDULE
September
3-at Venango Catholic
5-at Keystone
7-at Kane JV Tournament, 9 a.m.
10-Cranberry
12-Union
17-at Clarion
23-at Redbank Valley
26-Karns City
30-Keystone
October
1-A-C Valley
3-North Clarion
7-at Union
8-at Moniteau
12-at Kane Tournament, 9 a.m.
15-Forest Area
Games begin with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow