CLARION — A new era of football is set to begin as longtime rivals Clarion Area and Clarion-Limestone have joined forces to become one team starting this season.
Longtime Bobcats coach Larry Wiser and now former C-L Lions head coach Davey Eggleton, who is now an assistant on Wiser’s staff, feel very excited and optimistic about the new setup that also includes North Clarion that was already combined with Clarion.
“It seems like we’ve been together all along,” said Wiser. “There really hasn’t been much of a difference. We have six really good coaches and that’s helped us get the kids more specialized teaching. It’s allowed Davey and I a chance to do things we normally wouldn’t be able to do with practices.”
The season officially gets going Friday night as the Bobcats head to Punxsutawney for a Large School Division matchup. They’ll play three home games at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium and two at C-L, starting with Moniteau on Aug. 30.
Eggleton is the offensive coordinator while former C-L assistant Doug Knepp is the line coach. Also on the staff is former Bobcat Camron Kirkland along with Lee Weber and former Union/ACV head coach Dave Louder.
“It has been so smooth how things have gone from the beginning of summer up until now,” added Eggleton. “We’re hoping as we get rolling into the season that things continue to go as smooth.”
The 37-man roster going into the season has 17 players from Clarion, 14 from C-L and six from North Clarion.
Wiser pointed out that it is a little ironic that the co-op happened before this season as each team seems to have the personnel returning in places where the other lost to graduation.
“You couldn’t ask for a better mix,” said Wiser. “It seems things are working themselves out positionally because we’ve been able to fill our open spots. What we lost compared to what they lost, each team seemed to have what the other needed. We also have a lot of depth from both schools which will allow us to rotate players in and out of the lineup to keep them fresh.”
Could that take the load off senior running back Austin Newcomb, who work-horsed his way to a District 9 single-season rushing record of 2,627 yards on 253 carries with 35 TDs. He also caught 25 passes for 572 yards and five TDs.
Also at C-L last fall, junior Kyle Bottaro rushed for 338 yards. At Clarion, senior Colton Zacherl and junior Boggess ran for 209 and 326 yards respectively.
“We have a really good group of four guys,” said Eggleton. “Everyone pretty much knows what Austin can do on the football field. Kyle Bottaro, Colton Zacherl, and Cutter Boggess all give us a great group of backs. Boggess can play any of the three spots in the backfield. We will platoon these guys to try and keep them all fresh.”
The offensive line, according to Eggleton, has junior Gabe Coull at center in place of injured sophomore Luca Cherico. Ben Smith, an anchor in the trenches at C-L last fall, and Tyler Schmader will be the guards, C-L’s Mitch Knepp joins Ethan Remmick at tackle.
“Gabe Coull can play anywhere along the front line so we like his versatility,” said Eggleton. “Ben Smith returns along with Tyler Schmader, who has had a great offseason and is having a great camp so far. Mitch Knepp is a big and strong kid and works hard. Ethan Remmick took a year off but is back and looking really strong.”
Junior Cal German will start at quarterback. He completed 22 of 43 passes for 323 yards with seven touchdowns against three interceptions.
“Cal got a lot of experience last season and he’s had a great offseason in the 7-on-7 camp. He’s looking really good,” said Eggleton.
The receiving corps include junior Hunter Craddock at tight end with sophomore Cole Wrhen backing him up.
Junior Ethan Burford (19 catches, 289 yards, 6 TDs) is the top receiving threat. Junior Jason Ganoe, senior Tim Burchwell and junior Keidon Smith will also see time at receiver.
“With around 40 kids on the roster we’ll be able to rotate guys in and out which will help keep them fresh and also hope keep us away from injuries,” said Wiser.
Junior Beau Verdill will handle the kicking duties with Newcomb being the primary return specialist.
Defensively Wiser is looking for a mix of several athletes to contribute. On the line at defensive end, Knepp, Craddock, Wrhen, Remmick and Schmader could all see action at those spots.
“We’re looking at a rotation by committee at this point,” said Wiser. “We should be able to sort some things out after our scrimmage.”
Senior Oscar Puryear, who transferred from Union to C-L, will see time at nose tackle and could also see time on the offensive line. Keidon Smith could also see time on the defensive line.
Ben Smith, Bottaro, Boggess and junior Jordan Wolbert will be rotating into the linebacker spots.
Newcomb will be the free safety with Colton Zacherl at strong safety. Ganoe and Burford will man the cornerback positions along with Burchwell. However, Wiser feels others could also help, including sophomore Christian Simko, who is also the backup quarterback. Sophomore Cooper Shall and German could see time as well.
“We have a lot of guys we can put back there and once again we’ll be able to see where we are after our scrimmage,” said Wiser before facing Marion Center in the exhibition matchup. “We have a lot of team speed which I would point to as our biggest strength. We still preach lifting weights, but if I have a guy who is fast it won’t matter how strong you are if he runs by you.”
“Every team I’ve ever had it comes down to chemistry,” continued Wiser. “It’s all in how they deal with adversity. It takes one or two bad apples to start pointing fingers and football isn’t fun anymore. Like James Franklin of Penn State says, it has to be fun.”
As far as the team goals Wiser said, “Win that first game. I’ve been around long enough to know that you don’t point to certain games on the schedule. You just have to focus on that next one on the schedule and if you win that one, the rest will take care of itself.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Tim Burchwell, Austin Newcomb, Oscar Puryear, Colton Zacherl, Bryan Andreas, Mitch Knepp, Ben Smith, Tyler Schmader, Ethan Remmick.
Juniors: Jason Ganoe, Cal German, Kyle Bottaro, Beau Verdill, Ethan Burford, Cutter Boggess, Keidon Smith, Zachery Hopkins, Jordan McCord-Wolbert, Gabe Beach, Patrick Gulnac, Gabriel Coull.
Sophomores: Cole Wrhen, Christian Simko, Logan Divins, Breckin Rex, Cooper Shall, Alex Garduno, Hayden Haines, Aiden Deloe, Luca Cherico, Kaleb Keihl, Kolten Bradley, Mason Songer, Shery Syder, Kaoz Baker, Ian Hagan.