STRATTANVILLE — Things couldn’t have started any better for the Clarion-Limestone Lions football team as it dominated all phases of the game in a 40-0 season-opening win over Union-AC Valley last Friday night at the C-L Sports Complex.
Austin Newcomb led the way, scoring three touchdowns on a kickoff return to start the season, pass reception and rush. Sophomore Kyle Bottaro caught his first varsity touchdown pass while Ayden Wiles added a short touchdown run. The Lions also converted all five two-point conversions.
Newcomb started the game with an 85-yard kickoff return just 12 seconds into the game, obviously setting tone. He finished with 151 yards on 13 carries with a score while catching six passes for 127 yards and a score. Wiles finished with 41 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD while catching two passes for 22 yards.
“Austin had a big game for us as he scored in all three phases of the game,” said C-L head coach Davey Eggleton. “Ayden Wiles also had a big game although it probably won’t show on the stat sheet. He made some key blocks out there. Our offensive line once we settled down we were able to wear them down and run the ball well.”
For as well as the offense clicked for C-L, its defense was able to shut down the Falcon Knights offense. The Lions held Union-ACV to just 64 yards, all coming on the ground. The defense kept Luke Bowser in check as he finished 0-for-11 passing. The Lions also sacked Bowser twice for 30 yards.
“I didn’t believe it when our D-backs coach told me they didn’t complete a pass,” said Eggleton. “That’s a credit to our defense as a whole. The line was getting in the lanes and our defensive backs stayed in their zones. It was just a tremendous job for the defense to come up with that kind of effort.”
All three of Newcomb’s touchdowns came out of the gate, the second on a 30-yard pass from Colby Himes with 2:59 left in the first quarter. Himes ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-0 C-L lead after one.
Taking advantage of a short field, the Lions made it 24-0 on a 26-yard scoring drive capped by Newcomb’s 10-yard run with 6:04 remaining. Himes threw the two-point pass to Newcomb.
The Falcon Knights reached the Lions’ 23 on the next drive but stalled on downs. From there, the Lions nearly added another TD before halftime, but were stopped at the 1.
Stopping the Falcon Knights on a three-and-out to start the second half, the Lions made it 32-0 after a 10-play drive covering 65 yards. Himes connected with Bottaro on a 13-yard TD pass followed by Wiles run at the 5:10 mark of the third.
C-L would then march from their own 35 in finding the end zone in 10 plays capped off by a Colby Himes pass to Bottaro from 13 yards out. Wiles added the two-point run for a 32-0 lead with 5:10 to play in the third. Himes, in his first varsity start, completed 10 of 16 passes for 170 yards.
Three plays into the fourth quarter, Wiles scored from a yard out. Himes passed to Newcomb for the two-point conversion placing the score at 40-0, which set the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion.
C-L travels to Smethport Friday.
