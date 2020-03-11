Odds and ends from a newsworthy weekend ...
Nobody shows off its state champions better than Brookville Area High School with its navy blue banners in the gymnasium and pictures hanging from the ceiling in the lobby.
While Colby Whitehill’s picture hasn’t been hung yet from last year, whenever it gets hung up, it’ll have a big 2X on it. That’ll likely happen in April when hardware arrives to allow for the hanging of the picture that was already finished, minus the 2X that’ll now be added.
Whitehill’s second title is the 24th won by an individual or team in school history and as reported, the first two-timer in individual wrestling. The list is below:
2020: Colby Whitehill, wrestling
2019: Colby Whitehill, wrestling
2017: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field
2017: Gavin Park, wrestling
2016: Ryan Thrush, 400-meter dash, track and field
2016: Wrestling dual meet and tournament champions
2016: Taylor Ortz, wrestling
2014: Brock Zacherl, wrestling
2013: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2013: Lanae Newsome, long jump, track and field
2012: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2011: Lanae Newsome, triple jump, track and field
2005: Kate Hynes, diving
2004: Kate Hynes, diving
2003: Kate Hynes, diving
1999: Wrestling dual meet champions
1999: Jeremy Reitz, wrestling
1999: Jason Gilligan, wrestling
1996: Girls’ cross country
1995: Girls’ cross country
1993: Nathan Smith, golf
1993: Chuck Yale, wrestling
1981: Barb Reinard, high jump, track and field.
RAIDERS RELISH FIRST STATE WIN SINCE 1997 — As time was ticking away in their win over Neshannock last Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, the Brookville Raiders sent in senior David Cable.
Cable promptly drilled a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to set the final score.
The back story on that is that Cable’s season was basically cut short due to a foot injury he suffered in December. He’s not 100 percent, so only in certain moments late in the year has head coach Dalton Park put him, including last Saturday and in the closing seconds of the D9 title game win over Kane on Feb. 26.
In his first six games of the season, Cable averaged 10.8 points per game and 13 3-pointers on nearly 40 percent shooting from downtown.
And he did it right in front of the student section, who roared in approval, not long after they were chanting his name for him to get on the court.
“My eyes were watering pretty hard when David came down (and hit the 3-pointer),” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I told Dave to not run hard. I said to the team to get the ball down the floor and somebody set him up and give him a shot. Man oh man, he hasn’t played a game in how long, he gets one shot and bangs a three down, so that tells you what he could have done for us here through the year, so I’m very proud of him.”
LADY RAIDERS MILESTONES — Marcy Schindler needed 20 points to become the eighth Lady Raider to score 1,000 points. Instead, she finished with 988 career points and is the highest scoring Lady Raider to finish with less than a grand.
Schindler also is going to finish with over 800 career rebounds once statistics are completed. That’ll safely land her in the No. 2 all-time spot behind Janice Kindel (Semeyn), who finished with a school-record 1,531 points to go along with 1,051 rebounds.
“That that shows you the level of player that Marcy Schindler is with those couple of numbers and really the 800-plus rebounds at 5-foot-9 or so, that just shows her basketball knowledge out there and she knows where to be at the right time,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “She’s a smart player and what a what a career she’s had. I would love to have gotten her one more game. We hadn’t talked about it really all season because I didn’t want to. I just didn’t want to jinx it and so we never spoke about it.”
Schindler wasn’t the only Lady Raider to eclipse 900 points this year. Senior teammate Morgan Johnson finished with 922 career points, putting her in ninth place on the team’s honor roll, just ahead of Lanae Newsome’s 913 points.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.