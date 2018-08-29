BROOKVILLE — Last fall’s trip to the District 9 Class 2A volleyball playoffs made a big impression on the Brookville Lady Raiders.
Coach and players both.
In their first trip to the playoffs in 12 years and up two sets to one and one set away from landing a finals berth in the semifinals at Kane, the Lady Raiders let the lead slip away and lost a five-setter.
The Lady Wolves went on to beat Redbank Valley in the district final.
“We were afraid,” said Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz, whose team opens next Tuesday at home against Brockway. “We had never been there before so we were apprehensive where someone that’s been there before knows what’s going on. Now, when we get back there again, hopefully we’re not hesitant and afraid. That one year will help us.”
With valuable playoff experience and most of the playing rotation back, Reitz wants to build off last year’s turnaround season at 11-8, the program’s first winning year since 2004 and just the second since at least 1997.
“They want to win the title,” she added. “That’s everybody’s goal. They asked what I wanted for my birthday (last week) and I told them I wanted a district title and I told them I can wait until November to get my present.
“Kane and Redbank Valley are always in the way and we have to play good volleyball. We can’t make mistakes, but force them on the other side of the net. We have to play as it is ours to win and ready to win and not hesitant.”
Only two players from last year’s playing rotation are gone with graduated Olivia Pearson and junior Kira Powell who is out while recovering from a knee injury. Eleven letterwinners are back with seniors Mikayla Aikens, Kylee Fiscus, Cheyanne Gotwald, Mallory Reitz and Tessa Shaffer, and juniors Lauren Hergert, Madison and Morgan Johnson, and Leah Kammerdeiner.
The Lady Raiders have size at the net, even with the loss of Pearson. Gotwald is a right side hitter with Hergert and Hatzinikolas at middle hitter. Aikens, Kammerdeiner and Fiscus are outside hitters.
Madison Johnson will run the offense as the setter while Morgan anchors the defense at libero. Shaffer, Reitz, senior Tessa Keth and junior Brooke Ganoe will all see time in the back row as Reitz has some numbers to work with on a 13-player varsity roster.
“We’re fighting for spots,” Reitz said. “It’s not just someone’s to just to have. Somebody is hitting better and it’s someone’s spot today and you have to work hard to get it back tomorrow. It’s not just a freebie. There is more of an option.”
But clearly, the confidence of being able to play with the best teams on their schedule is a huge key. Reitz says that filters down into the specifics of the game, hitting, serving and communicating. Do all of that better and the Lady Raiders contend for a Class 2A title.
“Now they’re believing they can play with some of these teams and we are working on changing things so we can forge paths,” Reitz said. “I want to be in the mix. I want to be in the playoff hunt. I’d like to play for the title at least, be in the hunt. They’re buying into what I’m trying to teach them. I believe that.”
Reitz’s coaching staff includes Gina London and Melinda Burton.
ROSTER
Seniors: Mikayla Aikens, Kylee Fiscus, Cheyanne Gotwald, Lexis Hatzinikolas, Tessa Keth, Mallory Reitz, Tessa Shaffer.
Juniors: Brooke Ganoe, Lauren Hergert, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Leah Kammerdeiner, Kira Powell.
Sophomores: Zoe Craig, Maggie Mackins, Maddison Payne, Taylor Reitz, Emily Steel, Megrah Suhan.
Freshmen: Julia Bailey, Abby Chestnut, Jordan Cook, Autumn Hetrick, Bella Hill, Kaylee Himes, Morgan Kulik, Nevaeh Lindemuth, Morgan Monnoyer, Mya Morey, Courtney Ortz, Ashton Pangallo, Emily Spencer, Emaa Venesky.
SCHEDULE
September
4-Brockway
6-at DuBois
8-at Kane JV Invite, 9 a.m.
10-at Clearfield
11-Curwensville
13-at Redbank Valley
15-at Brockway Invite, 9 a.m.
18-at Punxsutawney
20-at DuBois CC
27-St. Marys
October
2-at North Clarion
4-Kane
9-DuBois
11-at Curwensville
13-at Kane Invite, 9 a.m.
16-at Brockway
18-Punxsutawney
22-at Karns City
23-DuBois
25-at St. Marys
Games begin with JV matches at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.