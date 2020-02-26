CLARION — Their first meeting went overtime and the result was sort of a turning point for at least one team.

Friday’s District 9 Class 3A Championship game between the Brookville Lady Raiders (11-11) and Moniteau (11-11) is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.

While last year’s winner — Brookville beat Moniteau 54-40 — advanced to play the District 5 champion for the sub-regional title and a berth in the state playoffs, that won’t be the case this year as D5 doesn’t have a playoff-worthy team.

Last year, the Lady Raiders routed Chestnut Ridge 70-39 for the sub-regional title before losing to District 6’s third-place team, Central Cambria (73-44) in the state playoff opener.

Against Moniteau last year, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 33-13 halftime lead and cruised to the win from there.

Marcy Schindler had a big game, going for 26 points with 12 rebounds and six steals. Morgan Johnson finished with 14 points.

Moniteau’s Andie Arblaster scored 12 points to lead her team with Aslyn Pry and Kristin Auvil scoring 11 and eight points respectively.

This year, Pry and Auvil are back averaging 15 and 12.6 points per game respectively.

Back on Jan. 6, Moniteau squeezed out a 55-54 overtime win at home against the Lady Raiders as Pry scored 19 points, and Auvil and Abby Rottman scored 14 points apiece.

For the Lady Raiders, it wasn’t a great night at the office shooting at 32 percent (20-for-63) while Moniteau shot 44 percent (23-for-52).

Schindler had a huge first half with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. She wound up fouling out with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks. Madison Johnson scored 16 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, but also fouled out late.

For the season, Schindler (14.5 ppg.) and Morgan Johnson (10-2) average double figures while Lauren Hergert (9 ppg.) and Madison Johnson (8.9 ppg.) are nearby.

The Lady Raiders won three straight after their loss at Moniteau before losing five in a row, but they’ve won two of their last three with a two-point loss at St. Marys a big improvement on a 26-point loss to the Lady Dutch at home back in December.

Meanwhile, Moniteau was 2-8 prior to the Lady Raiders win and it’s been 9-3 since, including reversing a 22-point loss to KSAC-South rival Redbank Valley into a 10-point win in its regular-season final.

Here’s a look at the D9 basketball playoff schedule:

BOYS

CLASS 1A

FIRST ROUND

WED., Feb. 19

Austin 56, Northern Potter 53

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Elk Co. Catholic 69, Austin 18

A-C Valley 71, Johnsonburg 65

Cameron Co. 54, North Clarion 44

C-L 72, Otto-Eldred 58

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Elk Co. Catholic (1) vs. A-C Valley (5), Clearfield H.S., 6 p.m.

Cameron Co. (3) vs. C-L (2), Clearfield H.S., 8 p.m.

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Clarion 54, Karns City 48

Ridgway 50, Smethport 27

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Clarion 54, Keystone 50

Ridgway 39, Coudersport 29

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINAL

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Kane 53, Moniteau 42

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Brookville 59, Kane 52

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 8-9-10

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Meadville 54, DuBois 42

FINAL

Feb. 28/29

Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Elk Co. Catholic 51, Union 33

Otto-Eldred 54, Cameron Co. 41

Coudersport 50, DuBois CC 41

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

North Clarion 62, Elk Co. Catholic 47

Coudersport 62, Otto-Eldred 40

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Ridgway 39, Brockway 22

Keystone 50, Cranberry 43

Clarion 56, Port Allegany 50

Redbank Valley 37, Kane 25

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Ridgway (1) vs. Keystone (4), Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.

Clarion (6) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

St. Marys 55, Bradford 36

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27

Punxsutawney (1) vs. St. Marys (2), Clarion U., 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 6/8/9

FIRST ROUND

MONDAY, Feb. 17

DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

Hollidaysburg 62, DuBois 36

Portage 56, Obama Academy 45

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 22

Portage 75, Hollidaysburg 68

