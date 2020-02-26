CLARION — Their first meeting went overtime and the result was sort of a turning point for at least one team.
Friday’s District 9 Class 3A Championship game between the Brookville Lady Raiders (11-11) and Moniteau (11-11) is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
While last year’s winner — Brookville beat Moniteau 54-40 — advanced to play the District 5 champion for the sub-regional title and a berth in the state playoffs, that won’t be the case this year as D5 doesn’t have a playoff-worthy team.
Last year, the Lady Raiders routed Chestnut Ridge 70-39 for the sub-regional title before losing to District 6’s third-place team, Central Cambria (73-44) in the state playoff opener.
Against Moniteau last year, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 33-13 halftime lead and cruised to the win from there.
Marcy Schindler had a big game, going for 26 points with 12 rebounds and six steals. Morgan Johnson finished with 14 points.
Moniteau’s Andie Arblaster scored 12 points to lead her team with Aslyn Pry and Kristin Auvil scoring 11 and eight points respectively.
This year, Pry and Auvil are back averaging 15 and 12.6 points per game respectively.
Back on Jan. 6, Moniteau squeezed out a 55-54 overtime win at home against the Lady Raiders as Pry scored 19 points, and Auvil and Abby Rottman scored 14 points apiece.
For the Lady Raiders, it wasn’t a great night at the office shooting at 32 percent (20-for-63) while Moniteau shot 44 percent (23-for-52).
Schindler had a huge first half with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots. She wound up fouling out with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks. Madison Johnson scored 16 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, but also fouled out late.
For the season, Schindler (14.5 ppg.) and Morgan Johnson (10-2) average double figures while Lauren Hergert (9 ppg.) and Madison Johnson (8.9 ppg.) are nearby.
The Lady Raiders won three straight after their loss at Moniteau before losing five in a row, but they’ve won two of their last three with a two-point loss at St. Marys a big improvement on a 26-point loss to the Lady Dutch at home back in December.
Meanwhile, Moniteau was 2-8 prior to the Lady Raiders win and it’s been 9-3 since, including reversing a 22-point loss to KSAC-South rival Redbank Valley into a 10-point win in its regular-season final.
Here’s a look at the D9 basketball playoff schedule:
BOYS
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
WED., Feb. 19
Austin 56, Northern Potter 53
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Elk Co. Catholic 69, Austin 18
A-C Valley 71, Johnsonburg 65
Cameron Co. 54, North Clarion 44
C-L 72, Otto-Eldred 58
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Elk Co. Catholic (1) vs. A-C Valley (5), Clearfield H.S., 6 p.m.
Cameron Co. (3) vs. C-L (2), Clearfield H.S., 8 p.m.
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Clarion 54, Karns City 48
Ridgway 50, Smethport 27
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Clarion 54, Keystone 50
Ridgway 39, Coudersport 29
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Kane 53, Moniteau 42
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Brookville 59, Kane 52
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8-9-10
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Meadville 54, DuBois 42
FINAL
Feb. 28/29
Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Elk Co. Catholic 51, Union 33
Otto-Eldred 54, Cameron Co. 41
Coudersport 50, DuBois CC 41
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
North Clarion 62, Elk Co. Catholic 47
Coudersport 62, Otto-Eldred 40
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Ridgway 39, Brockway 22
Keystone 50, Cranberry 43
Clarion 56, Port Allegany 50
Redbank Valley 37, Kane 25
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Ridgway (1) vs. Keystone (4), Brookville H.S., 6 p.m.
Clarion (6) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
St. Marys 55, Bradford 36
CHAMPIONSHIP
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27
Punxsutawney (1) vs. St. Marys (2), Clarion U., 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 6/8/9
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, Feb. 17
DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
Hollidaysburg 62, DuBois 36
Portage 56, Obama Academy 45
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
Portage 75, Hollidaysburg 68