BROOKVILLE — Even with a senior-less roster, the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team has plenty of ammunition when it comes to defending its District 9 Class 2A team title it won last spring.
They don’t have its D9 MVP back in graduated Brooke Hummel, who had a hand in 38 of the team’s 72.5 team points at the district meet. However, three athletes who saw action at the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University form the core of what is a promising roster for longtime head coach Doug Roseman.
“This is perhaps the youngest team we’ve ever had with 31 freshmen and sophomores out of 39 total girls, but at the same time we are returning four girls with state meet experience,” said Roseman, whose team finally had a productive day outside on the track on Monday.
The rest of the week isn’t promising for preparation for the scheduled season opener next Monday at home against Clarion. The weekend forecast for snow even leaves Monday in question.
“The weather has severely limited any technique work we can do so we have been focusing on conditioning for the most part and will definitely be a work in progress,” Roseman said.
The Lady Raiders’ three state qualifiers back from last spring are junior Dani MacBeth, and twin sophomore sisters Morgan and Madison Johnson.
All three were on the runner-up 4x400-meter relay team with Hummel. MacBeth and Madison were on the D9 champion 4x100 relay with Hummel and also-graduated Maley Zents.
Madison Johnson earned a state berth with her runner-up finish in the long jump. MacBeth finished third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the long jump.
Junior Mattisen Drake tied for third in the pole vaulter. She won the title as a freshman two years ago.
“Our strengths in the beginning will be in the hurdles and jumps,” Roseman said. “I feel that some of the younger athletes have the potential to step right in and make a contribution from day one to help balance out the lineup with many of them bringing experience from cross country in the fall and/or indoor track from the winter.”
Other district qualifiers back on the roster for the Lady Raiders include junior distance runners Elissa McNeil, Alexis Dubay, Aubrey Noble and Brynn Afton. The four combined to finish ninth in the 4x800 relay while Dubay was 10th in the 3,200 run and McNeil 13th in the 1,600 run.
In the throws, sophomore Kira Powell was ninth in the shot put and javelin, but a knee injury she suffered in the basketball team’s playoff loss to East Allegheny puts her status in doubt. Junior Sydney Miller finished eighth in the javelin.
“The throwers look to continue the strides made last season,” Roseman said. “The distance group will be returning all of the district qualifiers and look to be stronger this year with the addition of a strong group of freshmen.”
Also added to the roster is sophomore transfer Brooke Quairere, who was fourth and eighth in the 100 and 300 hurdles respectively for DuBois at the Class 3A meet last spring.
Ryan Young and Dana MacBeth are the girls’ assistant coaches, although both teams use both coaching staffs with the boys’ head coach Dan Murdock, Gabe Bowley, Hannah Sansom and J. Dan Murdock contributing as well.
ROSTER
Juniors: Brynn Afton, Mattisen Drake, Jennifer Kidder, Sydney Miller, Tessa Shaffer, Dani MacBeth, Aubrey Noble, Elissa McNeil, Cheyenne Gotwald.
Sophomores: Raelynne Blauser, Regan Reitz, Maddy Hoffman, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Lauren Hergert, Sydney Barto, Brianna Smith, Amanda Wolfe, Kayla McHenry, Kira Powell, Anna Tetro, Hannah Walk, Emily McAninch, Brooke Quairere.
Freshmen: Regan Ganoe, Avery Gilhousen, Faith Park, Rilee Stancliff, Laura McMillen, Alexis Bish, Brianna Barnett, Jennifer Smith, Nicole Lobbestael, Taylor Hetrick, Rilee Kelly, Emma Fiscus, Maggie Mackins, Lily Rahalla, Taylor Reitz, Audrey Park.
