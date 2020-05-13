While the area Little Leagues are hanging in there in attempts to salvage something from the summer schedule, youth soccer leagues have pulled the plug on its spring season.
Considering the leagues conduct a spring and fall season, it was probably a much easier decision to make the decision on axing the spring.
The Brookville Soccer Association, following the lead of PA-West, the organization it’s now tied into, canceled its spring season for around 180 boys and girls from the 5-and-under through 19-and-under divisions.
This fall, the league will have a season for divisions 11-and-under and younger since the newly initiated junior high co-ed program at Brookville Area High School was approved this spring.
Stay tuned for details of the new program that will be for seventh-and-eighth graders, both boys and girls. Several area schools have teams already, so it’s Brookville’s turn to join the group. That’s three junior high programs started within the past five or so years, first girls’ volleyball, track and field this spring and now soccer.
The league has refunded registration money to families for the spring season.
DuBOIS BUCKS ON HOLD — Like any other summer baseball league, the Tri-State League is holding off its start pending the opening of society to sports.
That applies directly to the newly-formed DuBois Bucks, who will join the league that consists of rising college freshman and other college players. Of course, the Bucks will call Showers’ Field home. It’s title sponsor is Buck’s Pizza.
Manager Dan Bowman recruited Brookville Raiders senior Aaron Park to be on the roster. Park, a pitcher, is one of several area players on Bowman’s roster.
Bowman said on Monday that, as of now, the league is scheduled to start in June with a 28-game schedule that may change, of course.
Other teams in the league, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, are two from Butler, two from Pittsburgh, one from Youngstown and another from Toledo, Ohio.
Other area players on the roster are Punxsutawney’s Alec Greenblatt, Isaac Stauffer and Darren Byers, St. Marys’ Shane Price, DuBois Central Catholic graduate Brandon Walker, Curwensville’s Bryce Timko, Clearfield’s Eli Glass and Thayne Morgan, and Elk County Catholic graduate Dan Stauffer.
NO SHOT CLOCK FOR PA — The National Federation of High Schools announced Monday that there would be no recommendation from the Basketball Rules Committee to mandate or allow for a 35-second shot clock for the upcoming season.
That doesn’t mean states could not or have not used a shot clock. At least nine states use a shot clock with neighboring states New York and Maryland using it along with California, Massachusetts, North and South Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington among the states.
States do not have to listen to NFHS mandates, of course, but it loses a voice on rules committees. It’s interesting that reports say that PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi indicated that the state will adhere to the NFHS on this one.
However, it’s interesting that the PIAA on May 20 will vote on whether to go from the NFHS mandated 14 weight classes to 13 in wrestling. Earlier this spring, the NFHS made no move to cut to 13 weights, but the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee passed a 13-weight resolution for the PIAA Board of Directors to consider.
The NFHS maintains that the average time for a shot was less than 35 seconds 90 percent of the time. I’m not sure if that’s the case on the boys’ side of things based on games I’ve covered or statted. I would agree that’s the case on the girls’ side.
The complaints for shot clocks usually get intense come playoff time and especially in boys’ games. Arguments against it include increased cost and headaches of finding another committed body to sit at the scorer’s table every game.
Those are all valid concerns and the occasions where shot clocks would help aren’t as plentiful as one might think. However, if the sport is to keep players and fans entertained, the faster the pace the better. A 35-second clock wouldn’t change things much, but it would eliminate the extreme slowdown-paced games.
In the meantime, play better defense and don’t get behind too far (i.e. make shots) against those stall-ball teams.
