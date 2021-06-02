SHIPPENSBURG — While the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team did not come home with any state medals, the experience was certainly worth the effort.
Most of the Lady Raiders making the trip to the one-day meet at the PIAA Class 2A Championships at Shippensburg University last Friday are underclassmen.
“Honestly, it really went about as well as you could expect,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “We had so many people have career days at districts and yes, they want to come back and do even better a week later, but they all ran and jumped very well for the most part. They weren’t lifetime bests and that’s what you know everybody hopes for, but nobody choked and everybody performed just about at their top level.”
Junior Morgan Monnoyer, who won the D9 title in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay, finished 19th in the 100 dash (13.08) and 23rd in the 200 dash (27.32).
“I’m really happy for her and the way the season ended,” Roseman said. “She had plateaued there for awhile and she was frustrated, but at the end things came together and she qualified for states in so many events. That’s going to light a fire going into next year.”
Monnoyer and her freshman sister Julie, junior Emily Martz and senior Rylee Stancliffe wound up 16th in the 4x100 relay in 51.77 seconds.
“They ran very well, not a lifetime best, but an extremely solid performance under a lot of pressure,” Roseman said.
Stancliffe was 21st in both the 100 (17.95) and 300 (49.84) hurdles.
“She qualified for states and that says it all,” Roseman said. “She had a very solid season, she was a key player all year and was someone we could count on meet in and meet out.”
Martz, the D9 runner-up in the 400 dash, was 23rd in the 400 dash in 1:04.52.
“Emily had a very solid year, qualifying for states in three events,” Roseman said. “I expect her to be even more valuable next year as a key sprinter/relay member.”
Sorbin, another junior, was seeded 22nd in the triple jump and finished 22nd with a leap of 30 feet, 8 inches.
“Laynee came through huge at districts to get there and I can’t stress how important that kind of experience, to pull through under pressure like that, to know that you can do it even if you have a couple meets in a row that weren’t your best,” Roseman said. “In jumps, it’s anybody’s guess on a given day and it’s not a given. She went down and performed well.”
The D9 champion 4x400-meter relay did not get to compete due to an error made in submitting to the PIAA the proper list of alternates to compete. The D9 foursome was Stancliffe, Martz, Sadie Shofestall and Morgan Monnoyer and the plan was to run Emma and Anna Fiscus with Martz and Shofestall.
Roseman credited the PIAA and Shippensburg for getting the athletes back on the track, albeit a new one-day format.
“It wasn’t ideal, but my hat is off for the PIAA pulling that off,” he said. “There are a lot of states where the kids aren’t running and they did what they had to do with satisfying the CDC and everybody else. They made the best of a bad situation.
“Do I hope they stay with this format? No. I like the two-day meet, but we had a state meet this year and a lot of people didn’t. I was certainly willing to make compromises.”
In other District 9 medal performances in Class 2A at Shippensburg last Friday:
— REDBANK VALLEY’S D9 champion Cam Wagner finished fourth in the discus.
— PUNXSUTAWNEY, in its first year as a Class 2A school in both boys and girls, grabbed some medals as Ty Elliott was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles, Aiden McLaughlin finished seventh in the 3,200 run
For the Lady Chucks, Olivia Roberts was sixth in the 1,600 run and Mackenzie Martin was seventh in the shot put.
— JOHNSONBURG’S Chloe Trumbull was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
— KANE’S 4x400 relay of Zuke Smith, Josh Buhl, Josh Greville and Jack Bell finished fourth. Smith also finished fourth in the long jump while Greville tied for fifth in the pole vault.
— COUDERSPORT’S Cale Ayers was runner-up in the shot put with a toss of 55 feet, 8 1/2 inches. For the girls, Rosalyn Page finished sixth in the shot put.
— KARNS CITY’S Ashley Fox finished fifth in the javelin.
— CRANBERRY AND SMETHPORT claimed boys’ medals in the triple jump as Cam Russell was third and Ryli Burritt finished fifth.