Changes, they are coming. Or could be. Or eventually.
Tuesday in State College, pennlive.com reported that more than 151 school leaders, many of them superintendents, from around the state met to discuss issues that have concerned them regarding the PIAA and its policies of governing high school sports.
It’s believe that no area schools — Brookville, Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley or Union — attended the “conference” and in a published report earlier indicated that only a couple of District 9 schools were planning to attend.
At the forefront of discussions was the classification of public and private/charter schools. pennlive.com reported that the group voted overwhelmingly in favor of four classifications for public schools and two for private/charter schools.
The PIAA has many times pointed to the 1972 Pennsylvania law that apparently dictated that non-boundary schools must play in the same playoffs as public or boundary schools. The group cited legal counsel opinions that challenge that interpretation.
That’ll be a very interesting angle to watch.
Dealing with transfers has been a major problem over the years and the PIAA recently enacted a new transfer rule that allowed for a one-year postseason ban for students who transfer after completing their 10th-grade sport season.
There have been other moves as well as the PIAA no doubt has heeded some of the noise and discontent regarding what’s perceived to be not a level playing field when it comes to private vs. public in state tournaments and the lack of consistency regarding transfers from around the state.
Tuesday’s conference also addressed leaving the PIAA to form a new organization. While the group didn’t conclude that’s a viable option at this time, it’s not ruling that out in the future.
Of course, the PIAA released a statement in regards to the recent conference that accounted for about a third of the PIAA membership.
“Should a school wish to form its own organization, that school must train and certify its own officials, develop its own rules, get its own insurance and defend any litigation brought against the school,” the PIAA said in a statement last Friday.
“While some have proposed separate public and private tournaments, the Board of Directors firmly believes that segregation is not the answer,” the statement also said.
Here’s the bottom line: If people quit going to state tournaments because of the disparity, especially at the state championships in football and basketball, then the PIAA has a major problem. Attendance is already on the decline.
Reform is good. If the PIAA membership sounds off, then the PIAA officials should realize that there is a bigger problem than what it admits there is.
PITCH COUNT RULE EXPANDED — It was amazing how many high school pitchers this spring got to the 100-pitch limit with one or two outs in the seventh inning.
Well, the PIAA reacted correctly to that large number and expanded the one-day pitch total rule to 105. I would’ve preferred 110 or so and perhaps expanded it, say, in May or June when the weather is warmer, but this is a good move.
The weekly limit was increased from 200 to 210 as well and perhaps most important was the requirement of an official pitch counter for all district and state playoff games. I wrote on this earlier. If Little League local yocals can do it, the PIAA should be able to as well. Not being able to figure that common sense move out cost a team a silly forfeit during the playoffs this spring.
RAIDERS FOOTBALL, FYI — Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park wanted to get out some important dates of note before the official preseason gets going in August.
He’s also coming off a busy summer with his team’s 7-on-7 tournament schedule, double the load of what it was last year at the request of his players.
“We competed and our philosophy of 7-and-7 is different,” he said. “We use our regular offense. We don’t create a 7-on-7 offense like some too and we use our defense we want to use during the season … We’re kind of limited with our 7-on-7 offense because we can’t do screens, but I was pleased with how we battled. It was about getting reps and preparing for August, September, October and November.”
While complete information on dates of note are on the “Brookville Raider football” Facebook page, some notable dates for players and parents are below:
Saturday: Junior high workout, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., lunch will be provided.
Aug. 1-2: Varsity football equipment handout — Seniors (5-6 p.m.), Juniors (6-7 p.m.), Sophomores (7-8 p.m.).
Aug. 6-7: Junior high equipment handout — Ninth grade (5-6 p.m.), eighth grade (6-7 p.m.), seventh grade (7-8 p.m.).
Aug. 6-10: Heat Acclimation practices for varsity level, 5 to 8 p.m. (4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 only)
Aug. 9: Parent/Player meeting for whole program at high school auditorium, 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Two-a-day practices begin, 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. for varsity; 4 to 8 p.m. for junior high (5 to 8 on Aug. 16 only).
Aug. 14: Picture Day, 4 p.m. for junior high, 6 p.m. varsity
Aug. 16: Raider Card Blitz Day.
Aug. 18: Varsity scrimmage at Clarion-Limestone, 10 a.m.
Aug. 20-23: Varsity practices, 3 to 6 p.m.; junior high practices 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 24: Varsity opener at home vs. Bradford
Seventh graders and 10th graders, and any new player in other grades, will be required to do impact testing. The dates and times are posted in the “Sports in brief” section in this edition.
JIM KELLY/MATT MILLEN — Two former NFL stars who both hail from Pennsylvania are fighting for their lives.
East Brady’s Jim Kelly was given the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance last week at the ESPYs in Los Angeles.
What a great speech he made in accepting.
“I came up with a saying: ‘Make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow.’ When I look across this arena, and when I talk to people, I say that you don’t have to be a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers to make a difference out there. Every single person in this room can be a difference maker. You can be just a normal person who gets up every morning and go to work. But you can be a difference maker and put those smiles on faces. My kids, my friends, when they came to see me, not once did they have a frown on their face. I just urge anybody out there, if you have someone out there suffering — it doesn’t have to be cancer — it could be somebody not having a good day, your mom, your dad, it could be your grandparents, what you say to them the smile you have on your face, that could be the difference on making it to the next day. Remember that, always, always persevere.”
Matt Millen is a Pennsylvania native who starred in football at Whitehall in the eastern part of the state, went on to play at Penn State. He was outspoken, wasn’t afraid to battle Joe Paterno and went on to win four Super Bowl rings with three different teams — Raiders, 49ers and Redskins — and went on to be an executive with the Detroit Lions and some regard him as one of the worst general managers in NFL history from 2001-08.
At age 60, he needs a heart transplant. A bleachererport.com story on Millen goes into great depth what he’s gone through as a disease called amyloidosis is attacking his heart. He’s undergone 38 rounds of chemotherapy.
The story gives a tremendous backdrop on Millen’s character. He’s lived a flawed life, admits it and accepts what’s in front of him.
Millen’s work with the Lions was loudly protested. There were the fans wearing “Fire Millen” bags over their head, the “Millen Man March” that even made Millen laugh at the creativity. One year they put a “Fire Millen” sign on the top of the Millen’s Christmas tree.
But here’s the part that really got me as author Dan Pompei wrote:
“None of those voices criticizing him ever were as loud as the voices in his head. There was Mom: Don’t let others determine your self-worth. There was his father, Harry: Choose your words carefully, and carry yourself with dignity. There was his high school coach, Andy Melosky: Fight for what you have conviction about. And there was his college coach, Joe Paterno: Don’t ever let your ego get in the way.”
It’s an awesome story. Read it.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on twitter @TheSkinny1969.
