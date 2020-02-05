FRILLS CORNERS — After taking almost three minutes to score the first points of the game, North Clarion went on to score 19 points in building a 19-2 lead after one on their way to a 68-20 rout of the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions Tuesday night.
Mackenzie Bauer and Abby Gatesman combined for 40 points with 20 points each. Gatesman also grabbed 11 rebounds while knocking down four shots from beyond the three-point arc. Trinity Thompson contributed nine points while Haley Sherman added eight.
North Clarion continued to roll offensively in the second quarter with a 20-2 advantage to push their lead to 39-4 by halftime. Frances Milliron scored the Lady Lions lone first half field goal with 1:12 remaining in the first half.
Three minutes into the second half, the She Wolves increased their lead to 40 points at 48-8 which set the mercy rule running clock into effect. North Clarion would hold a 4-2 edge the rest of the frame for a 52-10 lead after three.
The She Wolves would close the game with a 16-10 fourth quarter advantage to set the final score.
Milliron paced C-L with eight points while Anna Kennemuth added six. Maddy Wenner pulled down eight rebounds for the Lady Lions.
“North Clarion is a solid team,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson, whose team fell to 7-14 after seeing their two-game winning streak stopped. “Our girls played hard and on several occasions did a good job of boxing out and getting rebounds, but unfortunately we’d either throw the ball away or they’d strip the ball away from us. We’ve made some strides this season and slowly things are turning in the right direction.”
The Lady Lions close out the regular season Friday at home against Forest Area.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
C-L 50, Union 46
At Rimersburg after being handled fairly easily in their first two contests against Union, the Lady Lions came away with a tight four-point win.
Frances Milliron paced C-L with 15 points, including 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Janelle Pezzuti added 12 and Kendall Dunn 11 while also making all five shots from the charity stripe. Anna Kennemuth chipped in with seven points.
C-L led 14-8 after one quarter before Union trimmed the lead to two at 22-20 by halftime. The Damsels also won the third quarter 15-14 to close to within one at 36-35 after three.
The Lady Lions won the fourth quarter 14-11 to pick up the victory.
Dominika Logue paced Union with 18 points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 29
C-L 47,
Venango Cath. 27
At home against Venango Catholic, the Lady Lions jumped out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter in a 20-point win.
A 10-9 edge in the second quarter moved the Lady Lions lead to 28-9 by halftime. A 19-18 second-half edge set the final score.
Kendall Dunn paced C-L with 13 points while Maddy Wenner added 10 and Janelle Pezzuti scored seven points.
Mariah Wessell paced Venango Catholic with 14 points, including three shots from behind the 3-point line. Hope Winger added 12.