HYDE — The loooooonnnnngggg awaited District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet Tournament finally gets going this Friday at Clearfield Area High School.
The PIAA’s extension of the dual meet playoff to begin after the individual state tournament led District 9 to pause its plans of a playoff and while most other districts have their champion determined — done before the four-week individual postseason got started — three D9 teams hung around for this weekend.
It’ll be a three-team setup in Class 2A with Port Allegany facing Johnsonburg at 5 p.m. with the winner getting top-seeded Brookville at approximately 7:30 p.m. The D4-9 Class 3A final is in between with Clearfield facing Williamsport at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Friday’s streamed coverage will be provided by Mega Rock’s Facebook Live page.
Friday’s Class 2A winner then gets to host District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge on Monday at a time to be announced. It’s a first-round matchup with the winner landing a quarterfinal trip to WPIAL champion Burrell next Wednesday.
The semifinals and finals are set for Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg next Saturday with semis at 11 a.m. and the final at 1 p.m.
The Raiders’ last dual meet was a 59-11 rout of Derry way back on Feb. 4, improving to 10-5. They did not wrestle Port Allegany or Johnsonburg, but in the team standings at the individual district tournament on Feb. 20, the Raiders won the points title with Port Allegany finishing second and Johnsonburg fourth.
The top four finishers were to earn berths to the duals, but third-place Redbank Valley opted out.
“We’re excited for Friday. The kids have been working hard for three weeks and they are ready to compete,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team finished fifth at last weekend’s PIAA Championships on the strength of his two medalists. “We’re just hungry to compete. It’s been a long year with a lot of extra practice. We had a blue-white meet the other night and that gave them some competition within the room.”
Usually, state medalists are comfortably finishing up the year, reflecting on what they accomplished and what’s ahead. For heavyweight champion Nathan Taylor and his fellow state medalist Owen Reinsel, it’s back to work with teammates on getting some more dual wins.
“I just want to get back after it, especially to help the team out,” said Taylor. “All of them didn’t have the experience Owen and I had, especially with the state tournament. It’s really important for the younger kids. Especially for me, I had so many matches at Hershey, not only because of my individual run, but the duals. I got matches and it helped me a lot. The atmosphere was crazy there.”
“Team is pretty excited and the coaches got the guys pretty pumped up for this week,” Reinsel said. “This is what we’re supposed to do every year, win the dual title.”
The Raiders are gunning for their eight straight D9 dual title and ninth in the past 10 years.
Reinsel edged ever close to 100 wins. He’s now three wins shy at 97-18 with a year left. His senior lightweight teammate Cayden Walter is even closer at 98-35 overall, so any extended state run would help both reach that milestone.
The Raiders have wrestled Chestnut Ridge this year, losing 36-32 to the Lions in a scaled-down version of the Ultimate Duals on Jan. 23. They also dropped a 38-28 decision to Burrell, so a few flips in either matchup could help the Raiders avenge either loss or both if things fall right.