Of course, we’re all fed up with a wet, cold early spring.
That’s right, early spring.
But we knew it was coming. A somewhat mild February set us up for an entirely frustrating preseason for the spring sports season.
It’s still early, but the next two weeks will really stack things up if we don’t get dried out.
Most years, this is normal, but back in 2012 it was a highly abnormal spring at the start.
On St. Patrick’s Day — March 17 — I ran a picture of Darren Lyle rolling the infield at Zufall Field. I reported that McKinley Field was playable that day as well.
On March 26, the Raiders baseball team dropped its season-opener ... at Johnsonburg ... in a 5-1 loss to the Cole Peterson-led Rams. Peterson is starting his second minor league baseball season in the Detroit Tigers system at West Michigan in the Class A Midwest League, by the way.
By April 2, the Raiders had four games in and in 2011, they hadn’t played their first game until April 14.
Ah, the good old days.
But to sum up, this is sadly more normal this year.
MINER GRAPPLING AGAIN — Brookville’s Keith Miner is on another submission-only grappling card and it’s this Friday night at Cleveland’s NE Sports Plant.
And Miner is the main event as he takes on Vitor Oliveria. The FightToWin Pro 69’s 31-bout card starts at 5:45 p.m. and can be viewed on flograppling.com.
In Miner’s last fight back on March 2 in Dallas, he beat Michael Foster by criteria to improve to 2-0 in the FightToWin series and 3-0 overall.
Last August in Greensburg, Miner beat Jay Wadsworth by submission in his opening FightToWin bout.
MORE BASEBALL — Clarion native Jon Kemmer will start the season once again with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies in the minor league system of the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.
It’s the third season there for Kemmer, the 27-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder drafted in the 21st round in 2013. Last year, Kemmer batted .299 with 16 home runs and 57 runs batted in as he appeared in 87 games for the Grizzlies.
Kemmer also played the entire season with the Grizzlies in 2016, hitting 18 home runs and batting .265.
Simply put, Kemmer is in a logjam of a talented system with plenty of outfielders. The best thing he can do is keep on hitting and hope for the best.
Peterson, as mentioned above, is heading into his second season in the Tigers system as a shortstop. Last year after getting drafted in the 13th round by the Tigers out of St. Bonaventure University, he hit .246 in 55 games for Connecticut in the short-season Class A New York-Penn League.
Meanwhile in the big leagues, Punxsutawney’s Devin Mesoraco is the backup catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, trying to put together a full healthy season and get back to his 2014 All-Star form.
Over the weekend, Mesoraco went 1-for-5 in one start and one pinch-hitting appearance as the Reds were swept by the Washington Nationals. The Reds come to Pittsburgh Thursday for a four-game set.
And at the college level, another Punxsutawney native and standout catcher Ryan Sloniger is playing well at Penn State University. Sloniger, a junior, is batting a team-best .289 with three home runs and 19 RBIs for the 7-15 Nittany Lions. Another former Chuck, Braxton Giavedoni, is starting in the outfield and hitting .261 with three home runs.
PIRATES CHATTER — We’ll take the 4-0 start along with the “Wait and See” approach with our Buccos this year. They need to do far more on the field and in the front office to deserve much excitement from this corner.
Jamison Taillon, if he can stay on the mound all year with good health, is fun to watch.
What is the ceiling of Gregory Polanco ... and Starling Marte? Do we know yet?
Does Colin Moran look like Adam LaRoche?
Did the Pirates get a big break in the replay overturn over the weekend against the Tigers? I’m still not sure Cervelli tagged Nicholas Castellanos at the plate.
ON TWITTER — Follow me at @TheSkinny1969 and you’ll find plenty of interesting odds and ends. A recent retweet was of a story on now-retired Houston Astros coach Rich Dauer — I remember him as the second baseman of the Baltimore Orioles team that lost to the Pirates in the 1979 World Series — who nearly died after a head injury he suffered after last year’s World Series win.
Dauer had a small chance of survival, but there he was throwing out the first pitch of the Astros opener. He was weeping the whole time. Considering the miracle of him getting through his ordeal, weeping was very appropriate.
An amazing and very touching story.
Rich Rhoades is the Sports Editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.