BROOKVILLE — Saturday’s win for the Brookville Raiders at Ellwood City hinged on clutch defensive plays in the finals seconds.
Last Wednesday’s 68-58 win over Chestnut Ridge in the District 5/9 Class 3A Championship game pivoted on technical foul flurry late in the third quarter that saw the Raiders trailing by 10 points.
After the Raiders’ Jace Miner was whistled for a technical foul with 1:53 left in the third quarter and between two made free throws by the Lions’ Matt Whysong, the Lions were called for a technical because of a player entering the court without being beckoned on by an official.
A video replay of the sequence after the Miner technical saw several Lions milling around their own bench area with two players — one of them Whysong — waiting to get in the game.
With all three officials huddling after the technical, it appears that Whysong entered the game without being called in, although teams by rule may substitute a player into the game to shoot technical free throws.
But actually that’s not what got the Lions in trouble. Lucas Nicodemus received a technical for going back on to the court without consent from an official and the Raiders got to shoot two free throws after Whysong, who entered on his own, hit both of his to put the Lions up 10 at 41-31.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park, who mentioned the four players with a fifth player entering the court to the officials, also admitted that he wasn’t real happy either with a no-call on a Miner drive to the basket that eventually led to Miner getting hit with a technical.
“I’m not 100 percent sure what all went down and whatever happened there,” Park said of the technical foul call. “The kid went on the floor without being called, if that was what the technical was for.”
Danny Lauer hit both free throws to get it back to eight points and that started a 17-3 run that gave them the lead for good at 48-44 just under two minutes into the fourth quarter.
From there, Raiders senior guard Jace Miner took over and was unstoppable, slashing and driving his way to 16 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Miner scored 15 of his team’s next 21 points after his own technical, including 10 straight during a stretch in the fourth.
Miner, who made his final nine shots and finished 12-for-19 from the field, added 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Griffin Ruhlamn scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds while Robert Keth hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points with eight rebounds.
Park downplayed the technical foul flurry as the turning point, instead praising his team’s ability to turn up the defensive pressure when it was needed most.
“I feel good because we did play our best basketball (and won) and we probably played a little down,” Park said. “But the heart, I thought the kids had the heart that was needed and we made a couple of adjustments late in the game I thought were very beneficial to helping us move ahead.
“So when you don’t play your best basketball and you’re down nine or 10 points and find a way to come back with heart, you have a good team, a bunch of kids of kids who want to play and play together and give you what it takes. I’m really happy with that. You can’t ask for anything more.”
Chestnut Ridge head coach Don Ellis certainly wasn’t happy with how his team managed to draw the technical foul on a confusing stretch during the administration of the technical free throws after Miner was whistled.
“It changed the momentum of the game,” Ellis said. “It was a terrible call, a call that wasn’t needed. It was a call the other coach complained about and they were out there for 10 minutes. Both referees and the scorer’s table said both kids could go into the game. And that was the interpretation from our players.
“We’re not sure what happened. (The officials) had a meeting out there and we had to live with it. I was very unhappy with it and that was the only thing I was unhappy about the whole game. It just knocked the wind right of us. … They should’ve had a referee at the scorer’s table, but there wasn’t. They told Matt (Whysong) to go in and Lucas (Nicodemus) to go in and then the next thing I know we’re going to get a technical.”
Whysong, a junior, played well for Chestnut Ridge, scoring a team-high 24 points while his freshman brother Nate finished with 14 points. Luke Mickle scored 10 points.
The Lions finished 3-for-21 from beyond the 3-point line.
“I’m proud of our kids. They fought their rear-ends off and that’s a tough team over there. (Miner). Once he started to get into the paint, he was just too quick for us,” Ellis said. “He’s a super athlete, one of the quickest kids I’ve seen on a basketball court so he deserves a lot of credit and their team deserves credit.”
The Lions led 13-11 after the first quarter and after nine changes, the score stood at 28-28 at halftime as the Lions, with an effective extended 1-2-2 half-court zone defense that limited the Raiders to just 10-for-29 shooting with nine turnovers.