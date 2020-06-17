BROOKVILLE — Offseason workouts can begin, declared the Brookville Area School Board of Directors Monday night.
In an otherwise busy night of budgets and other matters, the Board did see fit to approve the motion to use the health and safety plan developed under the guidance of the National Federation of State and High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The approval, presuming Jefferson County remains in the Green phase or better under Governor Tom Wolf’s provisions, goes into effect for summer sports conditioning on June 22.
For Brookville’s administration, the importance of continuing the effort to mitigate the effects of the virus goes without question.
“After seeing the disappointment from the kids in the spring, we want to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen in the fall,” Athletic Director Dave Osborne said. “So if it includes some extra precautions and sanitizing and taking temperatures, when you saw the kids in the spring, it’s worth it.”
The 15-page document breaks down mitigation efforts by schools’ sports programs into three phases. June 22 will begin in Phase 2. While the document will be posted on the school district’s web site (www.basd.us), here are some key points to what athletes and coaches can expect.
— All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes a temperature check. Brookville will use a touchless temperature scanner and athletes and coaches who attend will be recorded. If one’s temperature is 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, he or she would not allowed to continue with the workout.
— Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate healthcare professional. Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts during Phase 2.
— No gathering of more than 10 people at a time inside. Up to 50 individuals may gather outdoors for workouts. If locker rooms or meeting rooms are used, there must be a minimum of six feet between each individual at all times.
— Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases. Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals.
— All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned intermittently during practices and contests.
— All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Hydration stations should not be utilized.
The NFHS categorized sports into Lower Risk, Moderate Risk and High Risk and all sports in Phase 2 may resume play.
Lower Risk: Individual running or throwing events, individual swimming, golf, lifting, sideline cheer, cross country running (with staggered starts).
Moderate Risk: Basketball. Volleyball, baseball, soccer, swimming relays, pole vault, and high and long jumps. Volleyball, baseball, softball, pole vault and both jumps could be low risk with proper cleaning and use of masks by participants.
Higher Risk: Wrestling, football and competitive cheer.
Some other points of emphasis from the NFHS document:
— Cloth face covering should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend medical grade masks for athletic activity. Any student who prefers to wear a cloth covering during a contest should be allowed to do so.
— Plastic shields covering the entire face (or attached to a helmet) shall not be allowed during contests.
— Coaches, officials and other contest personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times during all three phases.
— Vulnerable individuals are defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as people age 65 years and older and others with serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune systems are compromised by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.
— Until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or so-called “herd immunity” is confidently reached, social distancing and other preventive measures such as face covering will be a “new normal” if workouts, practices and contests are to continue.
“Our coaches were very cooperative, basically saying they’d do whatever it takes to get going again,” Osborne said. “They understand the situation we’re in and they don’t have a problem with the guidelines that we set out.”
Raiders football coach Scott Park is eager to begin and follow the guidelines.
“It’s not too bad,” Park said. “I’m just glad we’re able to get in before July to get things started.”
Park said that they’ll have the weight room open three times a day through the end of June. They’ll be sanitizing, washing hands and working within the parameters set.
“If we don’t take care of our end now so we can be in here, the consequence could be no football,” Park said. “But I feel good about it. The kids are champing at the bit. I had all kinds of questions about when the weight room will be open, so I’m working on the schedule now and will post that. In July, Mondays and Wednesdays we’ll do some evening workouts outside with offense and defense stuff. We’ll keep social distance when we need to do that.”
Osborne said that the school will definitely schedule physicals for fall sports athletes, but is still working out details for most likely late July and early August appointments.
How the fall sports season will look as far as who or even how many fans can watch under what social distancing guidelines indoors and outdoors remains to be clarified.
“I think they will still require social distancing in the stands, so if we don’t move forward — status upgraded by Governor Wolf from Green to something “better” — that’s definitely going to affect what an event looks like,” Osborne said.