It’s Homecoming Night Friday for the Brookville Raiders.
Coincidentally, it’s also a matchup with the 3-3 St. Marys Flying Dutchmen and their new coaching staff headed by Chris Dworek with his offensive coordinator Frank Varischetti.
Those two were on the Raiders sideline the past two seasons as assistants with Dworek’s 19 years as head coach with 107 wins from 1996 through 2014 a program record.
Current Raiders head coach Scott Park wanted to assure that the scheduled Homecoming date was locked in before Dworek got the job in St. Marys in the offseason.
Regardless, there will be some emotions to sort through going into Friday. Both coaches hope that their own players keep things in check before, during and after the game.
“It’s going to be different,” said Raiders head coach Scott Park, whose team sits at 5-1. “In my mind, Chris did it right. He did it for two years and wanted to be a head coach again. He kept me informed the whole way. It’s not like he left on bad terms. You can’t fault a guy to be a head coach again. I think, over years, we became good coaching partners and I confided a lot in him a lot the last couple years because of his experience. I bounced a lot off him and I think he appreciated me picking his brain.”
Dworek still lives in Brookville.
“Of all times, it’s Homecoming, so it won’t be as fun as other games, so I’ll be able to keep my emotions in check,” he said. “The number one thing I’m concerned about, the last two years there’s been some things going on during the game, before and after with social media and after game in handshake lines. With me being on both sides now, hopefully that stuff won’t happen. I’ve told my players to lay off social media leading up to the game.”
Park concurred with the concern.
“Our message to the kids as well is to go out and play hard, play our positions and we’ll be successful, and to have fun,” Park said.
On the field, it’ll be a couple teams running similar schemes set forth by Varischetti two seasons ago at Brookville and this year at St. Marys.
The Dutch, as Dworek has preached and preferred his whole career, are actually quite balanced even running things out of the Air Raid set. It’s almost an even split on run plays vs. pass plays, although it’s 381 yards per game — 238 passing, 143 rushing.
“I think it’s a neat mix because St. Marys has kept the run-tough attitude with the offensive line and running backs, so we have a nice balance with them learning the passing game. It’s a neat balance with (Lucas) Kline and even (Cain) Pfoutz, even though he hasn’t gotten the carries,” Dworek said.
Kline has rushed for 472 yards on 51 carries with five touchdowns. Pfoutz has rushed for 171 yards on 22 attempts.
“The mentality is we’ll take what defense gives us and the kids are good enough to adjust to that,” Dworek said. “Especially with how they’ve played the last several years, I’m pleased with how they’ve worked with it.”
The Dutch’s quarterback is sophomore Christian Coudriet, who has thrown for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 79 of 126 passes. Overall, 13 different players have caught passes. Juniors Bryce Walker (28-293, 1 TD), Michael Fitzgerald (13-22, 3 TDs) and Terry Williams (12-189, 1 TDs) are the top targets.
“After our summer work, you could tell kids liked (the new offense),” Dworek said. “We have eight better-than-average receivers. We knew we had a captive audience, so we got a lot of reps and the kids got better. That first workout in the gym, it was pretty rough, but the kids worked hard.
“(Christian) is mentally tough and Coach Varischetti is very demanding in a good way and he’s learning like a sponge and soaking it up. When he makes mistakes he knows what he did and learns from it.”
Park has scouted the similarities and with both teams running similar styles, it’ll be a cat and mouse game on both sidelines.
“They’re running the same offense we are and doing a pretty good job learning it,” Park said. “Obviously they’re well-caochined. Those are two main factors, the changes and the installation of the offense, they’re definitely much-improved and a team you can’t lightly.”
After a season-opening 42-6 loss to Ridgway, the Dutch ended a 22-game losing streak with a 45-0 rout of Bradford. They followed that up with a 49-22 win over Brockway and 60-21 rout of Punxsutawney before two straight losses to Clarion (49-14) and Karns City (55-20).
So going from a long losing streak to a 3-3 mark with Class 3A playoff possibilities still on the table is a big move, but not the end expectations.
“It feels like I’ve been there a long time since January and it’s been a roller coaster,” Dworek said. “At the end of summer and scrimmage against Clearfield and Hollidaysburg, I thought we were going to be good.
“The first month or two into things, a parent or fan told me that they’d be happy to win one game this year, but that wasn’t our goal. As the season has gone, we’re losing to tough teams and beating teams struggling. I tell the kids I’m greedy and want to be better all the time. Kids have responded really well and doing what we’re asking them to do. The playoffs are the goal, the top four make it, so wins are important and that’s what we’re looking at.”
The Raiders’ lone loss is to Clarion (29-12) with wins over Karns City (42-41), Brockway (26-8), Punxsutawney (38-6) and Bradford (51-0), other common foes with the Dutch.
The Raiders got starting quarterback Jack Krug back on the field against Moniteau and he combined with Robert Keth to throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
Keth started and completed 21 of 32 passes for 192 yards while Krug went 12-for-18 for 145 and two touchdowns, one of them to Keth from 24 yards out on the last play of the first half.
Keth has put together a strong season stepping in for Krug while he was injured, completing 51 of 83 passes for 642 yards and 6 TDs while ranking second on the team in catches (24), receiving yards (300) and TD catches (4). Defensively, he’s second on the team with 6.7 tackles per game.
“Robert is having a great year so far,” Park said. “He’s an athlete who’s competitive and sometimes, he might be too hard on himself. He’s not playing at his main position, but he wants to be good. What can you say? Friday night at Moniteau worked out how we were hoping once we knew Jack could go, then it was how much he could run on it. It pre-game decision on how he felt. The goal was to ease him in and it worked out. Not sure how it could’ve worked any better.”
Krug has completed 79 of 125 passes for 932 yards with 10 TDs and two interceptions. He’s also a vital component to the running game — 28 carries for 328 yards out of the team’s 575 for the season — that’s struggled for just 65 on 66 carries the past three games.
Senior Ian Thrush (47-662, 7 TDs) has moved up the team’s honor roll in career receiving yards, his 86 catches ranking third, three behind No. 2 Jared Heschke, and his 1,472 yards sitting in fourth place also behind No. 3 Heschke’s 1,600 with Bryan Dworek and Cabe Park Nos. 1 and 2 at 2,881 and 1,615.
Thrush’s 19 TD catches is third behind Dworek (33) and Park (23).
In the past two games, Thrush has caught 25 passes for 405 yards and 6 TDs.
This is the 26th meeting between the Raiders and Dutch with Brookville owning a 14-11 edge. The Raiders have won the last two matchups, 63-32 and 65-13, after St. Marys took the previous four straight games.