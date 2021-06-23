He’s close and it’s a waiting game at this point for Johnsonburg’s Michael Shuey, who is on the verge or perhaps on the bubble of making the United States Olympic team.
At the U.S Trials in Eugene, Ore., Shuey finished second in the javelin finals Monday night with his best toss of 260 feet, or as the Olympics like to use, 79.24 meters.
Shuey’s toss ranked second behind Curtis Thompson’s best throw of 271 feet, 7 inches. Thompson had led Shuey by four inches with his previous best mark in a 12-man final that was whittled down last Friday night from a field of 24.
But here’s the deal with whether Shuey indeed makes the trip to Japan later this summer for the Olympics. The Olympic qualifying standard is 85 meters, or 278 feet, 10 inches.
Shuey said in a post-meet interview Monday that only three throwers in U.S. history have every gotten to that mark, and combined with his No. 21 world ranking, he just might make the cut.
The Olympic javelin event consists of 32 throwers, so Shuey’s ranking combined with his throw at the U.S. Trials just might be enough. It appears that we will know of Shuey’s fate by the end of June.
Shuey, now 27 after graduating in 2012 from Johnsonburg, is in the professional track and field ranks now. At Penn State, he was a two-time Big Ten champion.
With the Rams in high school, Shuey won the state title his senior year (200 feet, 1 inch) and finished seventh in 2011, just over two feet behind Brookville’s Ryan Kerr.
Kerr and Shuey were eventual teammates at PSU. At districts, Kerr won D9 titles in 2010 and 2012 and Shuey won in 2011.
In 2019, Shuey won the U.S. National Championship with a throw of 82.85 meters (271 feet, 9 inches) and he threw a career-best 83.21 meters (272 feet, 11 inches) later in the fall in Belarus.
At the top of the world rankings is Germany’s Johannes Vetter, whose season-best throw is 315 feet, 10 inches.
The only other known District 9 native to make the U.S. Olympic team was Kane’s Amy Rudolph in 1996 and 2000 in the 5,000-meter run. She was 10th and 21st respectively.
Brookville came close to have its own Olympian almost 100 years ago as in 1924, H.C. “Chuck” Taylor reached the final round of qualifying in the long jump in Cambridge, Mass., but didn’t finish in the top four, which would’ve punched a ticket to the Games in Paris. It’s not known where Taylor finished. Only the top six finishers are listed in historical results.
YOU THINK BUCCOS ARE BAD? Of course, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not a good ball club as the standings indicate. Going into Tuesday, the Pirates were 25-45, or a season pace of 95 losses.
Hey, it’s less than 100, but there’s still time to stink more.
It’s worse in Arizona, however. The Diamondbacks just ended a 17-game losing streak Monday and were 21-53 going into Tuesday’s game.
The Diamondbacks are on an epic slide. They were 15-13 on May 2 and 6-40 since. Yes, they’ve lost 40 of their last 46 games.
Teams should not be that bad, not even in Pittsburgh. And the Pirates aren’t.
The other team with a worse record than the Buccos are the Baltimore Orioles (23-49), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games. They’ve lost 19 straight road games while the Diamondbacks are on a whopping 23-game road losing streak.
The Pirates? They’re on an 0-11 run on the road and for the year, they’re 10-25.
STORIES ABOUND — Brookville’s Hometown Hero Banner program has brought to life many of our community’s veterans. It’s a great touch that we’ve seen in many other towns around the area.
According to www.troopbanners/brookville, there are 171 banners flying proudly around town. The website gives you a closer look at each banner and where it’s located in town.
Those 171 banners likely provide 171 great stories on those who have served our country.
